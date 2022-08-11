Read full article on original website
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
Marvel Preview: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR—REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #40
THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel’s magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with—namely, herself. But if Earth’s Mightiest Hero can’t solve this puzzle, she’ll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?
‘Deadpool’ #1 ongoing series announced by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo
Marvel Comics has revealed Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo are kicking off a new ongoing Deadpool series this November. Expect to find the first issue in comic shops on November 2nd! If you’ve been reading Wong’s run on Doctor Aphra you know we’re in good hands as they handle the manic comedic energy well.
Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1
THE FIST OF KHONSHU MEETS THE EMBIGGENED FIST OF MS. MARVEL! MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night…but what about those traveling to bring him death? A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight’s orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death! The mystery teased in last month’s team-up with WOLVERINE continues to unfurl as the super hero spectacle of the summer sizzles on stands!
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Good Place, The Misery Index and DC League of Super-Pets star Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law character would become. "I thought I would hate it! I previously said publicly, many, many...
Marvel Preview: X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
AN “X” CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES! When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it’s up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
‘X-Men Legends’ #1 features the early days of Wolverine
X-Men Legends gets a new number one this week with a story by comics legend Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter. Thomas talked about the new series a few months ago in X-Men Monday, which should have fans of Wolverine very excited. In X-Men Legends #1, Thomas and Wachter explore the delicate time Logan was still fighting for Canada and not yet an X-Men. We’re talking fighting Hulk and going on secret missions kind of storytelling.
DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #8
Bruce Wayne’s journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven’t gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him! The final test of the Batman begins!. Batman: The Knight #8. Writer: Chip...
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
GIG OF NIGHTMARES / THE SPIDER AND THE DRAGON / A SINGLE THREAD / MINI MARVELS. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!. Written by: Dan Slott, Mallory Rosenthal, Ramzee, Chris Giarrusso. Art by: Chris Giarrusso, Ig Guara, Paco...
‘When I Consume You’ review: Facing your demons
When I Consume You is a draining horror movie. Its ultra-realistic look provides a personal touch while its tale of grief and revenge will pull audiences into its world. The story follows Wilson and Daphne Shaw, two siblings who lean on each other for support. Daphne (Libby Ewing) seems to be getting her life back together when her past comes back to haunt her.
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
‘Dark Spaces: Wildfire’ #2 sizzles as this story builds toward a fever pitch
We met Crew 513 — aka Ma, Brooks, Zinn, Ramos, and Sawyer — an all-female team of inmate firefighters (and their C.O.) battling the deadly Arroyo Fire. But amid the endless destruction, the team had hatched a plan: rewrite their fates by robbing the fortress-like home of Brooks’ former billionaire boss. (The prize? Crypto, baby.) As far as beginnings go, it was loaded with potential, with writer Scott Snyder setting up a story that could burn down the world or simply go up in flames.
‘One Beautiful Spring Day’ is a wacky, heartbreaking masterpiece
Nearly 20 years ago, the History Channel released a documentary about the birth of superhero comics and their evolution from the Golden Age into the grim-and-gritty ‘80s. The whole thing is on YouTube and is an absolutely fun watch, even for those overly familiar with the subject matter. When...
Marvel releases ‘Avengers Unlimited’ #7 featuring Hawkeye
Marvel Comics has launched the latest chapter in Avengers Unlimited featuring Jeremy Adams and Stefano Raffaele with colors by Carlos Lopez. On Marvel Unlimited, the Infinity Comic features everyone’s favorite Avenger: Hawkeye!. So what’s it officially about?. In answer to the wish of an alien child, an Avenger...
‘DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War’ #2 features Mary Marvel, Deadman, and Constantine
There’s a lot of ground to cover in an alternate timeline story like DC vs. Vampires, which is why the first issue of All-Out War was so necessary. Alex Paknadel and Matthew Rosenberg get more room to explore B- and C-list characters otherwise regulated to off-panel action and death. In a series where anyone can be a good guy now that vampires are the main threat, anything can happen, which is evident when you finish reading DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2!
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Alyssa Wong for ‘Deadpool’
Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth is back — and he’s bringing a new creative team along for what’s sure to be a wild ride! As Marvel announced, Deadpool #1 will drop this November, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Martin Coccolo. That’s a pretty long...
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #7 (LGY #901) explores Peter Parker’s anger
After the excellent Amazing Spider-Man #900, Amazing Spider-Man #901 has much to live up to. It’s not a milestone issue, though, so the story is back on track, the page count is reduced, and there are fewer stories. That said, if you’ve been on board for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s story, you’re probably eagerly awaiting some answers as far as the big mystery. Do we get answers? Maybe…a little.
Marvel Legends: New Spider-Man pack and Disney+ wave revealed
On Wednesday, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends team held a live stream to unveil some new figures. We’ll kick things off with the upcoming Spider-Man 5-pack that includes some of the figures we saw at San Diego Comic-Con. Spider-Man 5-pack. If you were hoping to snag Razorback or the Human...
