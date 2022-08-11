FL House Candidate Sarah Henry Reveals Voters Are ‘Furious’ At Abortion Rights Being Taken Away

Image Credit: Sarah Henry

While canvassing for her district in Seminole County, Florida, Sarah Henry had two very similar conversations with voters about the fight for reproductive rights that stuck out to her. “I can think of two older women—people with kids or grandkids—who said to me that they never imagined they would live in a world where their granddaughter had fewer rights than they did growing up,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Henry, 26, was campaigning for political office for the first time. As she prepares for the Florida State House election, Henry spoke to HL about her campaign and what issues members of District 38 are passionate about.

Sarah Henry is a first time-candidate for House District 38 in Florida. (Courtesy of Sarah Henry)

Originally from Indiana, Henry said she’s been interested in politics for most of her life, coming from a family that “chatted about wage issues and fair labor and voting rights at the dinner table.” With her first run for political office, she revealed that a lot of the voters she’s been speaking to while going door-to-door are happy to share their concerns with her. “We hear at least once or twice every single canvas: ‘A politician has never come to my neighborhood. A politician has never asked me what keeps me up at night. What am I concerned about?'” she explained. “We’re out there getting support, but we’re also there because there’s no better way to know what folks are struggling with than to ask them.”

While her campaign has addressed a number of issues, including public education and environmental issues, she said that Roe v. Wade being overturned was a “huge concern” to members of her district. “I have worked in reproductive rights organizing, and I was an abortion clinic patient escort, and I know how crucial that right to safe, accessible, affordable reproductive care is, and we hear about that a lot at voter doors when we’re talking to folks. People are really fired up,” she explained, pointing to the vote to protect abortion rights in Kansas. “Folks of every political stripe are furious that something so personal is being taken away.”

Having volunteered as an abortion clinic escort in high school, Henry recalled “brutal” experiences being screamed at by anti-choice protesters. After Roe was overturned, she said she felt “anger” at first, but with more time, she also felt sadness. “My second reaction and certainly the longer-term reaction is sorrow,” she said. “That this fundamental, personal decision and bodily autonomy is treated just like a political pawn by folks who either have not necessarily experienced it, or won’t necessarily experience it, or don’t care about people who need that kind of health care.”

While Henry is clearly motivated to keep up the fight for reproductive rights, her campaign has also focused on many other issues that Seminole County is facing, like a housing affordability crisis, which also ties into environmental issues. She explained that there are concerns over “how quickly development is taking over natural spaces,” while there are many local residents who can’t afford to live in the properties being built. She said she wants to work with both environmental groups and the affordable housing community to “make sure what goes in is what’s needed.”

Towards the end of our conversation, Henry encouraged young people to be active in politics and community organizing, as new laws continue to affect them. “We are living in a world where the effects of the legislation being passed today—it’s going to be our burden to bear,” she said. ” It’s crucial that people get involved when they can as soon as they can.”