(NewsNation) — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma. Providing the containers work in the small gap, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border. It would take thousands of shipping containers to make up the entire border wall, but could it be done?

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO