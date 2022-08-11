Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Adventure City: A pint-sized place for family fun: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
Adventure City is a very small amusement park in Anaheim. Even though many people don’t know much about it, my experience there was really something to talk about. To describe the park, it is very tiny. It doesn’t have many rides, and only a few actual roller coasters. The roller coasters are good for kids like me. However, the other rides are probably better for smaller kids as they are slow and could be kind of boring.
oc-breeze.com
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at Downtown Waterfront on the Esplanade between Shoreline Village Drive and Pine Avenue Pier. Enjoy tasty food from Downtown Long Beach’s finest and some...
oc-breeze.com
OCC announces partnership with OCTA to provide free bus service for students
Orange Coast College has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide students with free unlimited bus transportation on OCTA’s 53 fixed bus routes. The new free bus program will allow all full-time, part-time and non-credit enrolled students at Coast to access OCTA’s local fixed routes via the OC Bus app for mobile phones. Students who do not own a smartphone will be provided a physical bus pass through the OCC Cares program.
oc-breeze.com
Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor
Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
oc-breeze.com
Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council
Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, Aug. 15
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com
The Story of Anaheim’s Very Own Magic Kingdom: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
As a student in the Anaheim community, Disneyland is huge. Most people know the name of Anaheim because of Disneyland. It brings in a lot of people year-round, so I think it is good to understand its start and how it affects Anaheim. Even though Disneyland opened officially in 1955,...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to drop very gradually over the next...
oc-breeze.com
Candidates qualified for Los Alamitos Council election, so far
The twist in the City Council election in Los Alamitos is that incumbent Mark Chirco*, although not termed out, announced at the regular meeting of the Los Alamitos City Council on August 15 that he has decided not to run. That leaves his District Five Council seat open and extends the filing deadline to Wednesday, August 17.
oc-breeze.com
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
oc-breeze.com
Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run
Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022
An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
oc-breeze.com
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal hit and run traffic collision
Laguna Beach Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect driver responsible for a hit and run traffic collision that killed a Costa Mesa man in Laguna Beach on Thursday. On Thursday, August 11, at about 9:38 p.m., a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman...
oc-breeze.com
Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
oc-breeze.com
Unsecured property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online
Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that 80,412 unsecured property tax bills totaling over $259 million for fiscal year 2022-23 have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. These unsecured property tax bills are available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill. These unsecured property tax...
