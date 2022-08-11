Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Keith Sweat performing at Virgin Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keith Sweat is returning to Las Vegas for one-night-only at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for fans to enjoy his iconic R&B hits. The show is on Friday, November 18, and tickets will go on sale on Friday August 19, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Open at Rampart Casino
Spiedini Fiamma descends from Chef Gustav Mauler’s Spiedini Ristorante
Mentor Mondays on News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today we're launching a new monthly segment called Mentor Monday. Joining us was the exclusive sponsor for the segment Kris Hemlick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Michael and Randy.
Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers
The team behind ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown
Celebrate National Burger Day at Toca Madera
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Burger Day is fast approaching on Thursday, August 25, and Toca Madera has the newest dish to try on this fan-favorite holiday. The newly-opened Toca Madera redefines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Toca Madera's Truffle Burger is prepared with wagyu beef, braised...
City, Life is Beautiful unveil new mural
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful partnered with local artists to unveil a new mural on Monday morning. The mural is at Douglas A. Selby Park and Trailhead near Washington and Lamb. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by eight local...
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
The Dining Table of Dreams
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Immersive experiences are “So Vegas.” And in this month’s So Vegas segment, Roqui Theus is taking you to the dining table of dreams at The Bellagio Conservatory. To make your brunch or dinner reservation, just head to www.bellagio.com.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at Aliante Casino
A Las Vegas local hit a $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa on Thursday while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine.
Flavor Flav Finds Henderson Brunch Hotspot The Stove Flavorful this Sunday
FLAVOR FLAV FINDS HENDERSON BRUNCH HOTSPOT THE STOVE FLAVORFUL THIS SUNDAY AT BRUNCH. Flavor Flav poses at The Stove NV with server Lexi. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the clock-wearing rapper known as Flavor Flav was spotted at The Stove NV, the eclectic party brunch hotspot in Henderson. He arrived...
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Mayor Goodman, Councilman Creer, and Tracy Byrd announce coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mayor Goodman, councilman Cedric Creer, and Coordinator Tracy Byrd celebrate the coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The September Slam, Saturday, September 24th is a prelude to the national Gus Macker Tournament: basketball, boxing, MMA, and social media celebs will be there! Tickets $10 adults & $5 kids - proceeds go to non-profit organizations! Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Saturday & Sunday, October 15th - 16th. Team of 4 entry fee is $180. Go to Macker.com to register!
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
Derek Hough makes surprise appearance at Nevada Ballet Theatre class in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre got a big surprise on Saturday. Las Vegas Strip headliner and television star Derek Hough made an unannounced appearance for a ballet class taught by Don Bellemy. Hough danced with the students and took some time to...
Sickies Garage in Town Square Scores a Touchdown with a Football-Inspired Fall Special Menu
With a nod to football snacks and bites, Sickies Garage fall specials begin today. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Town Square announces new fall football-inspired specials. These items are available beginning today, Aug. 15, 2022. Football season-inspired eats include:. Totchos (a delightfully Midwestern combo of Sickies’ signature tater tots...
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Is Open at Wynn and Spring Mountain
The “level-up” chicken brand from the team behind Sparrow + Wolf is finally here
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
