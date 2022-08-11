ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Keith Sweat performing at Virgin Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keith Sweat is returning to Las Vegas for one-night-only at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for fans to enjoy his iconic R&B hits. The show is on Friday, November 18, and tickets will go on sale on Friday August 19, 2022 at 10 a.m.
news3lv.com

Mentor Mondays on News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today we're launching a new monthly segment called Mentor Monday. Joining us was the exclusive sponsor for the segment Kris Hemlick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Michael and Randy.
news3lv.com

Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
news3lv.com

Celebrate National Burger Day at Toca Madera

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Burger Day is fast approaching on Thursday, August 25, and Toca Madera has the newest dish to try on this fan-favorite holiday. The newly-opened Toca Madera redefines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Toca Madera's Truffle Burger is prepared with wagyu beef, braised...
news3lv.com

City, Life is Beautiful unveil new mural

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful partnered with local artists to unveil a new mural on Monday morning. The mural is at Douglas A. Selby Park and Trailhead near Washington and Lamb. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by eight local...
Fox5 KVVU

Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
8 News Now

The Dining Table of Dreams

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Immersive experiences are “So Vegas.” And in this month’s So Vegas segment, Roqui Theus is taking you to the dining table of dreams at The Bellagio Conservatory. To make your brunch or dinner reservation, just head to www.bellagio.com.
vegas24seven.com

Flavor Flav Finds Henderson Brunch Hotspot The Stove Flavorful this Sunday

FLAVOR FLAV FINDS HENDERSON BRUNCH HOTSPOT THE STOVE FLAVORFUL THIS SUNDAY AT BRUNCH. Flavor Flav poses at The Stove NV with server Lexi. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the clock-wearing rapper known as Flavor Flav was spotted at The Stove NV, the eclectic party brunch hotspot in Henderson. He arrived...
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
news3lv.com

Mayor Goodman, Councilman Creer, and Tracy Byrd announce coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mayor Goodman, councilman Cedric Creer, and Coordinator Tracy Byrd celebrate the coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The September Slam, Saturday, September 24th is a prelude to the national Gus Macker Tournament: basketball, boxing, MMA, and social media celebs will be there! Tickets $10 adults & $5 kids - proceeds go to non-profit organizations! Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Saturday & Sunday, October 15th - 16th. Team of 4 entry fee is $180. Go to Macker.com to register!
News Channel Nebraska

The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV

Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
8 News Now

Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952.  To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
