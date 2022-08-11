Read full article on original website
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
WSIU Almanac for August 15th.
The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. This Saturday, see Lone Howl and Josh Caterer Trio. The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street. More info here: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2143.
WSIU Almanac 8.16.22
A pair of free Senior Health & Wellness Fairs next week in Southern IL:. 2)The Carbondale Civic Center/ August 24th/ 9 to 11 am. For more information, please contact hosts, Representative Windhorst at 618-294-8703 or email Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org or Representative Jacobs at 618-534-9880 or Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org also hosted by Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler.
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
