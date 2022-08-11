ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

New high school coming to Gulf Shores in 2025

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teRzH_0hDsQIqf00

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Gulf Shores City Schools will be building a brand new high school to the city in 2025.

The city of Gulf Shores is growing, in fact, it is growing so much that the classrooms are becoming more jam packed. This is part of the city’s 10-year ‘The Next Wave’ plan to build a bigger high school.  During Monday’s city council meeting, leaders confirmed a new high school is on the way.

Orange Beach City Schools celebrate 1st day as own school system

Gulf Shores Elementary has over 1,000 students. According to Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Adkin, the population is growing by 8%, adding 150 to 200 more students each year.

“The high school was a major clog in our 10 year master plan, the way we are going to handle growth in the district is by building a brand new high school, which will allow the middle school to go to the high school making a fabulous middle school for a long time to come,” said President of Gulf Shores City Schools Board of Education, Kevin Corcoran. “Elementary can then utilize the middle school and have both campuses and it should help us out in growth for years to come.”

It cost $6.4 million to design the new school, which will open to students in 2025.

Gulf Shores City Schools will be building the new high school on a piece of 200-acre land near Coastal Gateway and Foley Beach Express. The land was donated to the school system, but the Board of Education is not ready to say who donated the land.

Phase one of the project will have more than just a building with classrooms and a cafeteria, there is a lot in store for the new school campus.

“Our plan is to build the academic building, as well as fine arts, and athletic facilities,” said Atkins. “We think we will still use the stadium that’s on city property, it’s a great stadium but we will have a nice gymnasium and we will also have workout facilities, indoor practice facilities, recovery practice facilities, so it will certainly give our athletes all that they need.”

Adkin said the renderings of new high school is not quite finished, but once a design is confirmed, construction will begin and it should begin this time next year.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola State College students return to class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day at Pensacola State College was a busy one, according to PSC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Stephenson. “The first day of school has been great. It has not been overwhelming, but it has been very busy, which is always good on a first day,” said Stephenson. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Baldwin sets groundbreaking for Baldwin Preparatory Academy

Students from across the county will get on-the-job training plus take regular classes. Loxley, Ala. – (OBA) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., state, city and county elected officials will join the Baldwin County Board of Education for a special groundbreaking event for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Get connected and show up as USA begins first day of fall semester in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands of students head to the University of South Alabama today for the first day of the 2022 fall semester. In addition to academics, school officials want students more engaged with the school. The pandemic messed up a lot of traditions–student groups were not immune from it either. This is especially […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Gulf Shores, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
WKRG News 5

Bryant High, Booth Elementary close early due to power outages

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to posts made by Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Middle School on Facebook, both schools sent their students home early due to a power outage. Bryant High School announced the outage about an hour before Booth Elementary School. Bryant student drivers were dismissed and buses took […]
MOBILE, AL
Radio Business Report

Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family

It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Corcoran
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15.  Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.   These sharks are grey in […]
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

University of Mobile students and faculty head back to the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Mobile’s students have settled into their dorms and the incoming freshman have attended their new student orientation. Now the only thing left to do is tackle the school year. Before students returned to class on Monday morning, WKRG caught up with them, their families, and the university’s president. The family […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School#Gulf Coast#Cafeteria#Coastal Gateway#Foley Beach Express#The Board Of Education
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets. WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re […]
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years

Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
PASCAGOULA, MS
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy