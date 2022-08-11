Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m. The...
Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer social media post
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a fake Facebook post suggesting that a serial killer is targeting women in the area. “I think everybody has to look at it with a hint of possibility, even if it sounds so...
Millington church cancels childcare services after driver crashes car into building
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Pastors are still processing after a car crash late Sunday night left a gaping hole in one Millington Church. St. Paul Lutheran Church is also a school- and the wall that came down belonged to the computer lab, but that's not the only service affected by the crash.
Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend. Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont,...
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
Berston Field House boxers hope to make Flint proud at Golden Gloves
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a way, it's fitting that Sardius Simmons is boxing out of Flint. "Everywhere we go, people be like, when we say Flint, we from Flint, they just automatically say the negative part, not the good," Simmons said. "There's still good in the city, you just got to find it."
Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business. The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles. Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last...
High School Football Preview: New-look Freeland aims to 'mean mug' competition on way to the top
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Freeland Falcons will look different in 2022, but team leaders say that's not necessarily a bad thing. Four-year starter and team captain Gabe Blanchard says the Falcons are as hungry as ever. "I think we have a real good team coming up, we can go...
