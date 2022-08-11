ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

abc12.com

Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m. The...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Berston Field House boxers hope to make Flint proud at Golden Gloves

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a way, it's fitting that Sardius Simmons is boxing out of Flint. "Everywhere we go, people be like, when we say Flint, we from Flint, they just automatically say the negative part, not the good," Simmons said. "There's still good in the city, you just got to find it."
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business. The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles. Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last...
FLINT, MI
