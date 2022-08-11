Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on their way to a divorce. Unfortunately for Durant, the Nets are taking their time when it comes to trading him. KD is one of the best players in the history of the league, which means he will yield a very large return for the Nets. Brooklyn knows this trade can ruin their future if they don't get it right, and as a result, they are taking their time and are being quite stingy when it comes to the offers they've received.

