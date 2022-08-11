Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Gets Into Yet Another Contentious Back And Forth On Twitter
Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, although unfortunately, he has made some very questionable decisions throughout his career. For instance, joining the Golden State Warriors turned out to be a legacy killer for KD even though he won himself two titles and two Finals MVPs. He stacked the deck in his favor with that choice and fans still haven't forgiven him for it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nets' Kevin Durant Trade Philosophy Revealed
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on their way to a divorce. Unfortunately for Durant, the Nets are taking their time when it comes to trading him. KD is one of the best players in the history of the league, which means he will yield a very large return for the Nets. Brooklyn knows this trade can ruin their future if they don't get it right, and as a result, they are taking their time and are being quite stingy when it comes to the offers they've received.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reacts To Recent Retirement Rumor
Kevin Durant has been a huge part of the NBA rumor mill this offseason and he mostly has himself to blame for that. Of course, Durant decided to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets which has led to all sorts of reports about his relationship with the team and who he might play for next. At this point, no one truly knows the answers to these questions, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Livid After J. Cole's Former Team Loses CEBL Finals
Drake has been a huge advocate for the Canadian Elite Basketball League. In fact, he even helped recruit the league's biggest star: J. Cole. Sure, Cole wasn't exactly the best player on the floor during his time in the league, but he certainly brought some eyeballs to his organization, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Cole Cheers On His Former Team During CEBL Finals
Just a few months ago, J. Cole was in Canada where he was playing basketball for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Cole got the gig through Drake, and for the most part, he was simply a role player off of the bench. Cole definitely came through with some highlights, but he eventually had to leave the team so that he could go on tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeanie Buss Tells Hilarious OJ Simpson Story
OJ Simpson is a very controversial figure and for good reason. In 1995, OJ was acquitted of the alleged murder of his ex-wife, and her new boyfriend. These days, many believe that OJ is guilty, although that doesn't exactly mean anything when it comes to the law and his record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Gets Lit Up On Twitter After Bronny James Jr. Criticism
For over a decade now, Skip Bayless has been an elite hater on sports talk television. His biggest target over the years has been none other than LeBron James. Skip will give LeBron some credit from time to time, however, he mostly just spews hate for no reason. This has given Bayless more relevancy than he ever could have imagined, although sometimes it comes at the detriment of sports discourse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Revealed Playing Status To Stephen A. Smith
Ben Simmons caught a lot of flack last year, and a lot of it was certainly justified. The Brooklyn Nets star did not play a single game in the regular season or playoffs, despite getting exactly what he wanted from the Philadelphia 76ers. The team traded him to a contender and he still couldn't get on the floor when it mattered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Invites Ja Morant To Dinner After Christmas Day Game Announced
Everyone knows Draymond Green loves a good rivalry, and it looks like one of the rivalries he's been cultivating will be played out on Christmas. For a while now, Draymond and Grizzlies star Ja Morant have been talking trash, and the Christmas game will finally give them an opportunity to do more than talk. Both players celebrated the news on Twitter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Returns To "First Take" With A Bang: Watch
Stephen A. Smith hasn't been on First Take for about six weeks now as he has been recovering from shoulder surgery. It was a tough situation for Smith who is single-handedly keeping the lights on over at ESPN these days. He is someone that fans are always excited to hear from, and with all of the drama going around in the sports world, his absence has been felt quite a bit over these last couple of months.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Eye-Opening Bulls Statement
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA right now. His time with the Milwaukee Bucks has been quite magical and he even has an NBA title to his name. Taking small-market teams to the NBA Finals is no small task, and he has been one of the few players to actually do it over the last decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adrian Peterson Decimates Sparring Partner: Watch
Adrian Peterson is retired from the NFL and now, he is setting his sights on a potential career in boxing. His first fight is going to be against Le'Veon Bell, who also appears to be retired from the NFL. Both of these men were elite running backs during their prime, and it is going to be interesting to see who comes out on top.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Blackson Jokes About Brittney Griner, Receives Backlash
Michael Blackson has been a comedian for decades. He's recognized for his accent and nationality, but the 49-year-old is also respected for his longevity and comedic abilities. He's one of the many comics who is unfiltered and doesn't care who he makes fun of. His recent victim was Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who has been in Russian jail for months, but, social media users didn't find his joke to be funny.
Comments / 1