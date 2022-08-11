Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
95.3 MNC
Man in trouble with police after stolen vehicle in Goshen
The man behind the wheel of a car that was reported stolen in Goshen is in even more trouble with police. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 100 block of Pike Street. Investigators say the driver, 29-year-old Dalvin...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department is hiring
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
abc57.com
Police investigating theft in Walmart parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 on Sunday. At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the store for a theft report. The victim said she had set her purse in the front seat...
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
News Now Warsaw
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Race Car Like Driver Arrested
(La Porte County, IN) - A 22-year-old woman is facing possible time in prison on allegations of traveling more than twice the speed limit and fleeing police. Mia Dudeck is charged with a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, the...
WNDU
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city’s northwest side. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Police were called to the 800 block of Johnson Street just before...
abc57.com
Woman pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of an 8-year-old child. Mia Morrow had been charged with first degree felony murder. As part of a plea agreement, Mia will serve 25 years in prison. She also must testify against her co-defendant...
abc57.com
Crystal methamphetamine, firearms found during search warrant in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives found crystal methamphetamine and firearms while executing a search warrant in Berrien Springs on Friday, the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team announced. On Friday, SWET detectives and officers with the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department performed a search warrant on a home in the...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash
A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
abc57.com
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Pointe Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Pointe Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
abc57.com
Troopers release new information on fatal crash on 90th Avenue
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - State troopers have released new information on the fatal crash on 90th Avenue on Friday night. The charges against the alleged driver of the van that struck and killed Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills have been dropped, Michigan State Police announced. Troopers discovered new evidence that determined the man accused was not the driver of the van.
