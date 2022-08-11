Marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to comply with emergency rule on website purchasing

Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal may take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
floridapolitics.com
Tracie Davis skipped budget vote, but supported ‘punitive’ school mask penalty
Davis voted for a plan that would have cost Duval County Schools $16.3M. Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis failed to cast a vote on the state’s 2022 spending plan ahead of budget conference, but she did vote to approve a controversial plan that would have stripped some school districts of $200 million in funding.
floridapolitics.com
Police chiefs back Ashley Moody’s re-election as Florida Attorney General
'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as the state’s “top cop.”
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3
Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
floridapolitics.com
Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races
American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis ‘Education Agenda Tour’ gears up in final weekend before Primaries
DeSantis starts out the afternoon in Miami-Dade, where he’s backing Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci. Details are coming out in drips and drabs, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting more than money behind his push to reshape Florida’s School Boards. He’s embarking on what’s being billed on the invitations as the “DeSantis Education Agenda Tour,” with stops already announced Aug. 21 in Miami-Dade, Sarasota and Volusia counties.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Education Association gives Michele Rayner $10K boost ahead of HD 62 Primary
Rayner has led the fundraising game since she entered the race, and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Florida Education Association is giving Rep. Michele Rayner a $10,000 boost via her affiliated political committee just ahead of the Democratic Primary, in which she faces former Rep. Wengay Newton.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC
'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is throwing another $627,160 into broadcast ads ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor. According to AdImpact,...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist meets faith leaders, targets ‘autocrat’ Ron DeSantis in final week of Primary
‘Ron doesn’t care about you. He cares more about the White House than your house.’. With a week to go in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist says he is focusing his campaign efforts on decency, kindness, compassion and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist met with faith leaders...
floridapolitics.com
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 8.14.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. Brunch will be delivered each Sunday before the General Election. Happy birthday to Meredith Brock Stanfield of the Florida Professional...
floridapolitics.com
Gas prices fall for ninth straight week in Florida
The average price in Florida fell another 14 cents last week, to $3.65. The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 14 cents last week, the ninth consecutive week the cost has declined since reaching an all-time high in June. The average price of gasoline in Florida was...
