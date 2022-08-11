WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO