KWCH.com
Stormy skies, cooler conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Vehicle fire burns 100 acres in Sumner County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS assisted the Sumner County’s Fire 9 with a vehicle fire that burned up approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans carried the fire across the field quickly and into two neighboring fields, catching...
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority.
KWCH.com
Wichita students return to new normal school year
Proposal seeks to address perceived competitive imbalance in Kansas high school sports. Proposal from Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is looking to address what seem see as an imbalance between public and private schools.
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? First day of school for USD 259
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s officially the first day of school in Wichita! After sixth- and ninth-grade orientation on Friday, summer is over for all students in USD 259. Shane spent the morning at Gordon Parks Elementary and Brooks Middle School. He also stopped by Heights High School, where Wichita Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson visited her alma mater to greet students and staff and participating in getting-to-know-you activities.
KWCH.com
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover
CLONMEL, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol said a semi rolled Monday morning after a catastrophic tire blow out on the driver’s side of the vehicle. KHP said the semi was eastbound on K42 around 9:16 a.m. when the vehicle went left of center and overturned in the westbound lane.
KWCH.com
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier. The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot.
KWCH.com
Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Aug. 14: Wichita Police say 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita was killed in the early-Sunday shooting in Old Town. Police have arrested 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, in connection with the shooting. They face first-degree murder charges. At around 1:35...
KWCH.com
Parents struggling with daycare shortages
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
KWCH.com
Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of the year again, when parents must juggle their work schedule with their child’s school schedules. Something that’s been growing harder every year for both working parents and childcare providers. Darian Martindale had her young daughter in daycare briefly before...
