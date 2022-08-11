ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Karin Slaughter's new mystery, "Girl, Forgotten"

TAMPA, Fla. - Karin Slaughter is an international best-selling crime writer with over 40 million copies of her books sold in 120 countries. Her novel "Pieces of Her" recently was adapted for TV and aired on Netflix. Now she’s back with a new mystery "Girl, Forgotten" which goes on bookshelves...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

New halal spot comes to Temple Terrace, Bad Mother cafe debuts in St. Pete, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news

Located inside of downtown St. Pete’s Station House, a multifaceted co-work building, Bad Mother celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 6. The coffee bar is now open out of the first floor location that speciality tea spot Tebella recently occupied, and offers a variety of seating amongst Station House’s different co-work spaces and private offices. Every six weeks, the multi-roaster cafe will showcase a different roaster behind its bar—as it currently features beans from Pinellas Park-based Eastlick Coffee Co. Guests can order a variety of espresso-based drinks like lattes, americanos and cortados alongside drip coffee, iced coffee and teas like Thai iced tea, matcha and oolong chai. Sweet treats and other small plates available at Bad Mother are provided by The Burg’s resident bagel slinger, Pete’s General. In addition to local brews, Bad Mother also offers a curated pour over menu that features five speciality coffees from around the world. Downtown St. Pete’s newest coffee shop is now open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.

