Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Reads: Karin Slaughter's new mystery, "Girl, Forgotten"
TAMPA, Fla. - Karin Slaughter is an international best-selling crime writer with over 40 million copies of her books sold in 120 countries. Her novel "Pieces of Her" recently was adapted for TV and aired on Netflix. Now she’s back with a new mystery "Girl, Forgotten" which goes on bookshelves...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
25+ Ideas for Labor Day in Tampa Bay!
Summer’s final long Labor Day weekend is in our sights. What will you do with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
Queena's story to be featured in Lifetime show 14 years after library attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Queena Phu has been an inspiration to the Tampa Bay community since surviving a 2008 attack outside a Brandon library that changed her life forever. Now, the world will get to hear her story in a Lifetime true crime series. Queena will be featured on the...
cltampa.com
New halal spot comes to Temple Terrace, Bad Mother cafe debuts in St. Pete, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
Located inside of downtown St. Pete’s Station House, a multifaceted co-work building, Bad Mother celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 6. The coffee bar is now open out of the first floor location that speciality tea spot Tebella recently occupied, and offers a variety of seating amongst Station House’s different co-work spaces and private offices. Every six weeks, the multi-roaster cafe will showcase a different roaster behind its bar—as it currently features beans from Pinellas Park-based Eastlick Coffee Co. Guests can order a variety of espresso-based drinks like lattes, americanos and cortados alongside drip coffee, iced coffee and teas like Thai iced tea, matcha and oolong chai. Sweet treats and other small plates available at Bad Mother are provided by The Burg’s resident bagel slinger, Pete’s General. In addition to local brews, Bad Mother also offers a curated pour over menu that features five speciality coffees from around the world. Downtown St. Pete’s newest coffee shop is now open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
cltampa.com
You've seen 'The Bear,' now here's where to find a hot Italian beef sandwich in Tampa Bay
And while we don’t live in the origin city of the iconic Chicago speciality, Tampa Bay has plenty of great spots to grab the thinly-sliced roast beef sandwich topped with grilled onions and peppers, and sometimes melted cheese, and famously served au jus. Whether it’s Paul’s, Mike’s, Bruce’s or...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
fox13news.com
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
Woman accused of drugging Florida man, stealing $50K worth of items arrested
The woman accused of drugging a Fort Lauderdale man and stealing over $50,000 worth of cash and other items was arrested in Nevada this week.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
For the Culture: Remembering Paul Lamison
It's been a difficult week for the News Channel 8 Today morning team as they mourn the unexpected loss of one of their own.
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Comments / 1