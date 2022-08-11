ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire

Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
SOCCER
BBC

Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
SOCIETY
BBC

Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern

A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
INDIA
BBC

VP Menon: The forgotten hero who stitched India together

India was on the cusp of freedom from British rule in 1947 and Vappala Pangunni Menon was completely worn out. Three decades of working in the grinding imperial bureaucracy had taken its toll on the tenacious 54-year-old civil servant. Menon was "exhausted, overworked, already coughing ominously", his biographer Narayani Basu...
INDIA

