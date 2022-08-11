Read full article on original website
Related
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
BBC
Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire
Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
BBC
Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
VP Menon: The forgotten hero who stitched India together
India was on the cusp of freedom from British rule in 1947 and Vappala Pangunni Menon was completely worn out. Three decades of working in the grinding imperial bureaucracy had taken its toll on the tenacious 54-year-old civil servant. Menon was "exhausted, overworked, already coughing ominously", his biographer Narayani Basu...
Comments / 0