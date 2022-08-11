Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Brazilian Return To The Premier League?

After a year away from England, former Chelsea man Willian could be on his way back to London to begin a ninth year in England's top flight.

Almost a year after his departure from Arsenal to Corinthians, reports are surfacing that Willian could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League.

In August 2021, Willian called time on his Premier League journey, having made 339 appearances for Chelsea and 37 for Arsenal across an eight-year spell in England.

Willian at Chelsea during the 2019/20 season

Returning to Corinthians, the club he began his senior career at, he played 36 games for them in 2021/22 and South American football journalist Tim Vickery has today broken the news to Sky Sports that the 34-year old is in talks to join newly promoted Fulham.

In terms of attacking options, Fulham have added Andreas Pereira for £8.5million from Manchester United and Israeli wideman Manor Solomon on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk during this summer transfer window.

Were Willian to return to London, he would be the second most senior player to be signed by Fulham since Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who arrived at Craven Cottage aged 38 from 1860 Munich in 2014.

The Brazilian would certainly bring some valuable experience to a Fulham side who will be hoping to survive relegation back to the Championship this campaign and he would bolster an attacking unit that already contains the likes Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic .

Aleksandar Mitrovic in discussion with Tom Cairney in a pre-match warmup (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Could this transfer work out if it happens? Willian's prime years at Chelsea suggest it wouldn't be the worst signing, but having downed tools towards the end of his first stint in England, Fulham boss Marco Silva may have to work his magic to reignite that spark that Willian showed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

