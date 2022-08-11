ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Brazilian Return To The Premier League?

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Hiq_0hDsPAke00

After a year away from England, former Chelsea man Willian could be on his way back to London to begin a ninth year in England's top flight.

Almost a year after his departure from Arsenal to Corinthians, reports are surfacing that Willian could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League.

After a year away from England, former Chelsea man Willian could be on his way back to London to begin his ninth season in England's top flight.

In August 2021, Willian called time on his Premier League journey, having made 339 appearances for Chelsea and 37 for Arsenal across an eight-year spell in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004o0g_0hDsPAke00
Willian at Chelsea during the 2019/20 season

IMAGO / Action Plus

Returning to Corinthians, the club he began his senior career at, he played 36 games for them in 2021/22 and South American football journalist Tim Vickery has today broken the news to Sky Sports that the 34-year old is in talks to join newly promoted Fulham.

In terms of attacking options, Fulham have added Andreas Pereira for £8.5million from Manchester United and Israeli wideman Manor Solomon on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk during this summer transfer window.

Were Willian to return to London, he would be the second most senior player to be signed by Fulham since Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who arrived at Craven Cottage aged 38 from 1860 Munich in 2014.

The Brazilian would certainly bring some valuable experience to a Fulham side who will be hoping to survive relegation back to the Championship this campaign and he would bolster an attacking unit that already contains the likes Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHXUq_0hDsPAke00
Aleksandar Mitrovic in discussion with Tom Cairney in a pre-match warmup

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Could this transfer work out if it happens? Willian's prime years at Chelsea suggest it wouldn't be the worst signing, but having downed tools towards the end of his first stint in England, Fulham boss Marco Silva may have to work his magic to reignite that spark that Willian showed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Vickery
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Manor Solomon
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Tom Cairney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#The Premier League#Manchester United#South American#Israeli#Hungarian#Brazilian#Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy