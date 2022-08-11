ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ex-Correctional Officer in Florida Arrested for Allegedly Heading Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Ring

Authorities in Florida this week announced the takedown of a large-scale drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by a former state correctional officer. Christina Michelle Guess, 44, an ex-prison guard with the Florida Department of Corrections, was taken into custody along with her alleged supplier and several underlings and charged with a slew of felonies, including trafficking in 200 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy.
#Florida K 9
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Popculture

Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 15 pounds of marijuana found in Arnold home during raid

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police allegedly found about 15 pounds of marijuana and guns during a raid in Arnold. Police said when multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 22, officers found multiple people and a baby inside the home, including Malique and Tresean Black.
ARNOLD, PA
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
