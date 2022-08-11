NY’s Modern Bread and Bagel Making West Coast Debut in Woodland Hills

Modern Bread & Bagel , the New York bagel shop that serves hand-rolled, kettle-boiled gluten-free bread, is opening a new location in Woodland Hills at 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit #1200 .

The company’s third location will move into the Westfield Topanga & The Village shopping center later this year, likely in Fall 2022 . Modern Bread & Bagel’s first west coast location will move into the former home of Le Pain Quotidien. The bakery, led by chef Orly Gottesman , features dishes inspired by some of her and her husband’s favorite foods from around the world, such as Sydney, Tel Aviv, and New York. The company currently has locations in New York’s Upper West Side and Chelsea.

The new bakery will join several other new restaurants coming to the shopping center, including Gengis Khan BBQ Grill, Suki Hana, Jinya California, and Umai Savory Hot Dogs. It’s very possible these newly listed restaurants are a part of the shopping center’s chef-driven food hall, which is expected to open in late 2022. Topanga’s new food hall experience will feature upscale sit-down restaurants, innovative fast-casual concepts, sleek lounges, a champagne bar, a beer garden, and more. This new food hall is intended to be a social dining destination with an expansive, airy indoor promenade and outdoor patio seating.

On top of the 20+ new restaurants coming to the area, Westfield Topanga & The Village recently opened a new AMC DINE-IN Topanga 12 cinema featuring all-recliner seating, IMAX at AMC, and Dolby Cinema at AMC. The shopping center will also welcome a full-service Pinstripes gaming and bowling entertainment center in early 2023, along with a nearly 21,000-square-foot Arhaus with artisan-crafted home furnishings. Finally, a new luxury fashion wing with over ten new brands, including a new Hermès boutique, will be introduced to the public sometime in 2023.

Photo: Official

