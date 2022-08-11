ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Social Media Influencer Charged With Miami Murder

By Erica Rodriguez
 5 days ago

A social media influencer and OnlyFans model will be sent from Hawaii back to Miami to face a second degree murder charge for allegedly killing boyfriend in their Miami apartment.

Four-months-ago Courtney Clenney told Miami police she threw the long kitchen knife at Christian Obumseli from ten feet away in self-defense because he attacked her first.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says the medical examiner didn't buy it because, "It was a downward strike with a knife could have only caused that fatal stab to the artery that led to Christian's bleeding to death."

Fernandez Rundle says the pair's two-year-long relationship was filled with volatility.

Because of their numerous, loud fights, at the time of the April stabbing, building management was in the process of evicting Clenney and Obumseli.

She describes this as a classic case of domestic violence where men tend not to come forward as domestic violence victims.

