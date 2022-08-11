ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White?

The natural rubber in car tires has a white color, so then why are most tires black? It’s due to the use of a material called carbon black. The post Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
