ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Woman Wins More Than $1 Million in The Lottery Just As She Was Ending Radiation Treatments For Cancer: ‘It’s A Cherry On Top Of The Cake!’

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
survivornet.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Breast Cancer Screening#The Daily Mail
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Lottery
survivornet.com

Mom, 59, Discovered Strange Lump On Her Thigh During Lockdown And Thought It Was A Cyst: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Jennifer Baker, 59, was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma after finding a strange lump on her thigh. Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and fast-spreading type of skin cancer, and in Baker’s case, it was caught early enough to be removed. The surgery also removed additional tissue around Baker’s cyst. And although she’s been cleared of cancer, Baker still needs to get CT scans every three months as a precaution.
CANCER
Newsweek

Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer

A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
CANCER
survivornet.com

TV Host, Model And Mom, 49, Celebrates ‘No New Cancer Detected’ In Latest Scans: She’s Rejoicing In The Positive While Living With Cancer

Optimistic Model Celebrates Through Breast Cancer Journey. Model Sophie Blake, 49, has Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, and her latest PET scan revealed some exciting news, so she’s celebrating!. Metastatic breast cancer is cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Treatment for breast cancer can include...
CANCER
The Independent

Mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke gets terminal cancer diagnosis

A mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke after spending time outside during hot weather has opened up about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis.Janet Sykes, 44, a case worker from Reading, started suffering from headaches and a sense of confusion after volunteering outside at a village fair in May.She was later diagnosed with a terminal high-grade glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and is speaking out about her symptoms as temperatures near record highs in the UK.Ms Sykes’ symptoms worsened and after being referred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a mass on...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy