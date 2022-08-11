ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Jump Crypto Picked to Revamp Solana to Make Blockchain More Reliable

Jump Crypto is trying to revamp a core part of Solana’s infrastructure, seeking to boost the throughput and reliability of a network that’s been plagued by frequent outages and slowdowns. The cryptocurrency arm of Chicago-based TradFi giant Jump Trading Group is building a new validator client, which is...
SOFTWARE
CoinDesk

Crypto Twitter Sees 'Bearish Wedge' Pattern in Bitcoin's Price Recovery

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 36% in two months, offering relief to the battered bulls. However, according to Crypto Twitter, the recovery has suddenly drawn the shape of a bearish pattern on price charts and could be short-lived. "BTC is consolidating within a rising wedge, which is a bearish pattern," Milan...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Tencent Halts NFT Sales on Its Huanhe Platform Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Chinese tech giant Tencent will stop releasing digital collectibles on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform in light of scrutiny from regulators, according an official statement cited by Reuters. The company's Huanhe NFT platform, which started up last August, will no longer sell NFTs starting on Tuesday, Reuters said. Customers who...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Gold Prices#Price Index#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth#Coindesk#First Mover Americas#Ethereum S Goerli
CoinDesk

DeFi Firms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance Join Layer 2 Protocol Optimism

Ethereum-based lending and borrowing platforms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance and Homora joined layer 2 network Optimism on Tuesday. The firms joined the protocol to improve cross-chain interoperability, security and capital efficiency for their users. Optimism users will now be able to borrow against their crypto assets, while benefiting from competitive...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Shares Fall as Revenues Miss Estimates

Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) reported second-quarter revenue of $31.3 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $34 million, according to FactSet. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $107.9 million in the quarter, including $98.2 million in special items. Shares were down about 9.5% to...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: BTC Dips Below $24K as Ether Holds Strength

Price Point: Ether gains as BTC struggles and dogecoin surges overnight ahead of its "Dogechain" launch. Huobi Global announced it will stop offering derivatives trading services to users in New Zealand. Market Moves: Could a BTC bottom indicator have marked a price bottom for the cryptocurrency?. Chart of The Day:...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
CoinDesk

Miner Chandler Guo Repeats Support for Ethereum Fork Post-Merge

Ethereum miner Chandler Guo is reiterating his push for Ethereum to undergo a "hard fork" once it become a proof-of-stake blockchain next month in a software update known as the Merge. Guo told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program on Friday that he has helped organize miners to back his effort...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Argentina Ethereum Conference Highlights Crypto’s Growing Reach in the Country

Last Thursday, while the Argentine government was announcing that July inflation had reached a whopping 7.4%, the highest monthly rate in 20 years, thousands of locals were walking into the Convention Center in Buenos Aires for the start of ETHLatam. Robust attendance at the event made sense in Buenos Aires....
WORLD
CoinDesk

How Blocks Are Added to a Blockchain, Explained Simply

Blocks of information are linked on a virtual chain, creating a shared, unchangeable digital record of all transactions. While blockchain is often synonymous with cryptocurrency, the technology has a range of uses across industries. These days you can find blockchains being used to store asset data ranging from real estate purchases to supply chain management in sectors including health care and education.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

FSInsight: Ether May Well Surpass Bitcoin’s Market Cap in Next 12 Months

Ether (ETH) has a good chance of exceeding bitcoin (BTC) in market cap over the next 12 months because the Ethereum blockchain’s switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism will reduce both the production of the tokens and selling pressure from miners, research firm FSInsight said in a recent report.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Traders Bet on Ether Staking Yields Jumping to 8% Post-Merge

Ether (ETH) staking is projected to become more rewarding than ever after Ethereum's merge, the long-awaited technological upgrade. And through Voltz Protocol's interest rate swap pools for Lido's staked ether (stETH) token and Rocket's rETH, traders are actively betting on the expected bump in annualized percentage yield (APY) available for tying up ETH in the network.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge

Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by Enigma Securities, an institutional digital assets advisory and brokerage firm.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Huobi to End Crypto Derivatives Trading in New Zealand

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global will stop offering derivatives trading services to users in New Zealand starting next week, just a couple of months after it expanded its operations to the country, the company said Tuesday. The Seychelles-based exchange will halt services, including coin-margined futures, coin-margined swaps, tether (USDT)-margined contracts, options...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Abandons $1.2B Plan to Acquire Crypto Custody Firm BitGo

Galaxy Digital, the cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm run by noted investor Michael Novogratz, has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of the end of July. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digitial Ends Plan to Acquire Bitgo

Galaxy Digital, a financial services and investment management company, abandoned a plan to buy Bitgo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by an end-of-July deadline. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the time, about $1.2 billion in stock. The deal was...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital

Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, Dragonfly said in a post on Medium. MetaStable, which was started in 2014 and once counted Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi among its general partners, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the acquisition.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October

Celsius Network, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy in July, appears to be in even worse financial straits than previously signaled. A new court filing Monday from Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm the crypto lender hired to lead its restructuring efforts, included financial projections that Celsius will run out of cash by October.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy