First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
Jump Crypto Picked to Revamp Solana to Make Blockchain More Reliable
Jump Crypto is trying to revamp a core part of Solana’s infrastructure, seeking to boost the throughput and reliability of a network that’s been plagued by frequent outages and slowdowns. The cryptocurrency arm of Chicago-based TradFi giant Jump Trading Group is building a new validator client, which is...
Crypto Twitter Sees 'Bearish Wedge' Pattern in Bitcoin's Price Recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 36% in two months, offering relief to the battered bulls. However, according to Crypto Twitter, the recovery has suddenly drawn the shape of a bearish pattern on price charts and could be short-lived. "BTC is consolidating within a rising wedge, which is a bearish pattern," Milan...
Tencent Halts NFT Sales on Its Huanhe Platform Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
Chinese tech giant Tencent will stop releasing digital collectibles on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform in light of scrutiny from regulators, according an official statement cited by Reuters. The company's Huanhe NFT platform, which started up last August, will no longer sell NFTs starting on Tuesday, Reuters said. Customers who...
Blockchain Services Firm Eqonex Closes Crypto Exchange, Citing Volatility and Dwindling Volume
Eqonex Ltd. (EQOS), a Nasdaq-listed financial services firm, will close its crypto exchange, according to an announcement on the company's website on Monday. The exchange, which started in 2020, will stop trading at 08:00 AM UTC on Aug. 22, and customers will have until Sept. 14 to withdraw their funds.
DeFi Firms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance Join Layer 2 Protocol Optimism
Ethereum-based lending and borrowing platforms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance and Homora joined layer 2 network Optimism on Tuesday. The firms joined the protocol to improve cross-chain interoperability, security and capital efficiency for their users. Optimism users will now be able to borrow against their crypto assets, while benefiting from competitive...
Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Shares Fall as Revenues Miss Estimates
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) reported second-quarter revenue of $31.3 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $34 million, according to FactSet. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $107.9 million in the quarter, including $98.2 million in special items. Shares were down about 9.5% to...
First Mover Americas: BTC Dips Below $24K as Ether Holds Strength
Price Point: Ether gains as BTC struggles and dogecoin surges overnight ahead of its "Dogechain" launch. Huobi Global announced it will stop offering derivatives trading services to users in New Zealand. Market Moves: Could a BTC bottom indicator have marked a price bottom for the cryptocurrency?. Chart of The Day:...
Miner Chandler Guo Repeats Support for Ethereum Fork Post-Merge
Ethereum miner Chandler Guo is reiterating his push for Ethereum to undergo a "hard fork" once it become a proof-of-stake blockchain next month in a software update known as the Merge. Guo told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program on Friday that he has helped organize miners to back his effort...
Argentina Ethereum Conference Highlights Crypto’s Growing Reach in the Country
Last Thursday, while the Argentine government was announcing that July inflation had reached a whopping 7.4%, the highest monthly rate in 20 years, thousands of locals were walking into the Convention Center in Buenos Aires for the start of ETHLatam. Robust attendance at the event made sense in Buenos Aires....
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin and Ether Fall; Angry That Hodlnaut Has Frozen Your Funds? Too Bad, It’s in the Terms and Conditions
Prices: Bitcoin falls below $24K before recovering slightly; ether is down. Insights: Crypto savings platform Hodlnaut angered users by freezing withdrawals, but the law may be on the company's side if there's ever a court case. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
How Blocks Are Added to a Blockchain, Explained Simply
Blocks of information are linked on a virtual chain, creating a shared, unchangeable digital record of all transactions. While blockchain is often synonymous with cryptocurrency, the technology has a range of uses across industries. These days you can find blockchains being used to store asset data ranging from real estate purchases to supply chain management in sectors including health care and education.
FSInsight: Ether May Well Surpass Bitcoin’s Market Cap in Next 12 Months
Ether (ETH) has a good chance of exceeding bitcoin (BTC) in market cap over the next 12 months because the Ethereum blockchain’s switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism will reduce both the production of the tokens and selling pressure from miners, research firm FSInsight said in a recent report.
Crypto Traders Bet on Ether Staking Yields Jumping to 8% Post-Merge
Ether (ETH) staking is projected to become more rewarding than ever after Ethereum's merge, the long-awaited technological upgrade. And through Voltz Protocol's interest rate swap pools for Lido's staked ether (stETH) token and Rocket's rETH, traders are actively betting on the expected bump in annualized percentage yield (APY) available for tying up ETH in the network.
Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge
Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by Enigma Securities, an institutional digital assets advisory and brokerage firm.
Huobi to End Crypto Derivatives Trading in New Zealand
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global will stop offering derivatives trading services to users in New Zealand starting next week, just a couple of months after it expanded its operations to the country, the company said Tuesday. The Seychelles-based exchange will halt services, including coin-margined futures, coin-margined swaps, tether (USDT)-margined contracts, options...
Galaxy Digital Abandons $1.2B Plan to Acquire Crypto Custody Firm BitGo
Galaxy Digital, the cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm run by noted investor Michael Novogratz, has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of the end of July. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the...
Galaxy Digitial Ends Plan to Acquire Bitgo
Galaxy Digital, a financial services and investment management company, abandoned a plan to buy Bitgo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by an end-of-July deadline. The acquisition was announced May 2021 for what was, at the time, about $1.2 billion in stock. The deal was...
Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital
Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, Dragonfly said in a post on Medium. MetaStable, which was started in 2014 and once counted Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi among its general partners, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the acquisition.
Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October
Celsius Network, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy in July, appears to be in even worse financial straits than previously signaled. A new court filing Monday from Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm the crypto lender hired to lead its restructuring efforts, included financial projections that Celsius will run out of cash by October.
