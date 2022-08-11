ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Dad Says Fungus from Haircut Led to Padres Star's PED Suspension

A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Playoffs: Wild Card, World Series, Full Postseason Dates Announced

MLB rolled out its schedule for the 2022 playoffs, which will begin Oct. 7 with the wild-card series. MLB introduced the Wild Card Game in 2012, which allowed an additional wild-card team into the postseason field for each league. League officials then experimented with an expanded postseason to close out the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, with 16 teams all competing in the wild-card round.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Chris Woodward Fired as Rangers Manager After 3-Plus Seasons with Team

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday amid a disappointing season. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News initially reported the news. Texas is coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Mariners, but it entered Monday with a 51-63 record that puts it 9.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Can Zion Williamson Really Steal MVP? 5 NBA Sleeper Bets You Can't Ignore

The NBA is quickly becoming the sports league that never sleeps. The offseason is seemingly always very much on. Between the draft, free agency and perpetually bustling trade market, teams have just a few months to piece together their rosters before the next training camp opens and it's back to the 82-game grind.
