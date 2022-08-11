‘Will forever be in our hearts’: Wilkes County EMS mourns loss of captain’s young grandson

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County EMS is mourning the loss of their captain’s 5-year-old grandson, according to a WCEMS statement.

Isaiah Pena, 5, reportedly died on Sunday in an accident in Wilkes County.

“ We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family,” the statement reads in part. “Until we meet again little man, please help us to watch out over our crews as they go about their duties. “

The full statement from WCEMS is provided below:

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 the Wilkes County EMS family suffered a tremendous loss. 5 year old Isaiah Pena, grandson of WCEMS Captain Mike Lane tragically lost his life in an accident here in Wilkes County. Isaiah has always been part of the WCEMS family and we all have watched him grow up right here in our stations. When Isaiah would be here visiting he was always so energetic and fun to be around. He constantly brought smiles to the faces all those who were fortunate enough to know him. Isaiah truly loved to be at the EMS base and it showed. Likewise, each and every one of our personnel loved it when he was here. Regardless of the type of day you were having, this young man would brighten your day. We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family. Until we meet again little man, please help us to watch out over our crews as they go about their duties. Wilkes County EMS

