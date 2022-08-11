ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Importers digging themselves deeper holes

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about shortages across retail and auto that are still hampering production more than two years into the pandemic. Cargo theft could be all the rage this holiday season. Scott Cornell, the national practice lead for transportation and a crime and theft specialist at Travelers, is here to tell us why.
