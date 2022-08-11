LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, Harmony Science Academy will welcome students back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. “Our priority this year will be to provide an excellent educational experience for students that supports their social, emotional and academic growth. And as always, we remain committed to our mission to prepare every student for college and career by providing a safe, caring and collaborative atmosphere and a quality student-centered educational program with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.” said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent, Dr. Kamil Yilmaz. “We are excited to get started and look forward to another successful school year.

