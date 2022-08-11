ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

The Bridge Center for Hope hosts open house Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– RI International is hosting an open house for its Bridge Center for Hope Behavioral Health Crisis Care Center, Mobile Crisis Response Center, and Community Brief Crisis Response Program Monday morning. The open house will feature speakers from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane. According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SGFD responds to apartment fire on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department Engines responded to a structure fire in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke and fire coming through a wall from the outside of an apartment on the second floor. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA

