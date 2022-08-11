Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
La. State Police to sponsor annual 5k in support of Suicide Prevention Month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a period of time that’s been set aside for activities that aim to shift public perception of an often taboo subject, spread hope, and share vital information with people who’ve been affected by suicide. This...
brproud.com
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
brproud.com
The Bridge Center for Hope hosts open house Monday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– RI International is hosting an open house for its Bridge Center for Hope Behavioral Health Crisis Care Center, Mobile Crisis Response Center, and Community Brief Crisis Response Program Monday morning. The open house will feature speakers from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department...
wbrz.com
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case for more than a year. Last April,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
brproud.com
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
brproud.com
Aerial spray mission taking place Monday night in EBR as mosquito populations increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aerial spray mission is scheduled to begin Monday night at 8:15 p.m. as the population of mosquitoes and the presence of West Nile virus in samples increases. The spray mission will be over Lee Drive, Essen Lane and I-10, according to Mosquito Abatement...
Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane. According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
SGFD responds to apartment fire on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department Engines responded to a structure fire in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke and fire coming through a wall from the outside of an apartment on the second floor. The...
brproud.com
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
brproud.com
District 10 councilwoman gives out school supplies at Sunday family event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman held a family fun day Sunday where she gave out school supplies and other things. Coleman hosted a Family Sunday Funday to bring the entire district together to enjoy some fun in the community. “You need to be able...
brproud.com
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school
VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools) Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15. Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016. Local officers committed to being a...
brproud.com
Southern University to reinforce mask mandate for law students but not for entire school system
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University cleared up some confusion after putting out a new mask mandate and then changing it. The confusion started when the university decided to only put a mask mandate in place for only students attending the law center. Early Monday, Southern University and...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
brproud.com
Southern University System reinstates indoor mask mandate for all campuses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University System announced Sunday (August 14) that it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses beginning Monday, August 15. The institution issued the notice in a news release, which stated, “In an effort to continue to keep its campus...
Comments / 1