Julia Marie Barrilleaux
Julia L. Barrilleaux, 81, a native of Gray, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 14, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Philip Steven Portier, Sr.
Philip Steven Portier, Sr., 75, born March 16, 1947, a native of Houma and a resident of Gibson, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bayou Black Recreational Center from 2:00 pm till 6:00 pm with the Memorial Service at 2:30 pm.
Thomas Anthony Blanchard
Thomas Anthony “Tommy” Blanchard, 69, born July 22, 1953, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at a later date.
Evelie Theresa Rome
Evelie Theresa Rome, 85, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on August 12, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
Priscilla Sampey Dufrene
Priscilla Sampey Dufrene, 80, a native of Lockport, Louisiana and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9:00am until Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Ianna Porche McElroy
Ianna Porche McElroy, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Ianna was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, August16, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
Terry Authement Receives Terrebonne General Sunflower Award
Congratulations to the recent Terrebonne General Health System Sunflower Award Winner, Terri Authement. Authement works as a Medical Assistant in the Internal Medicine Clinic. She has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for 16 years. The Sunflower Award is nominated by patients and recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients.
Cooper Life Fund Donates $16,000 to Terrebonne General NICU
The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System was honored to receive a donation of $16,000 from the Cooper Life Fund. The annual Super Cooper 5K is hosted by John and Ashley Fontenot of the Cooper Life Fund and raises money for families of newborn infants with severe medical conditions and admitted to Terrebonne General’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Lafourche Parish Public Library
August 20th is National Honey Bee Day and the Lafourche Parish Library System is gearing up to celebrate the champion pollinator! Throughout the next two weeks, Lafourche Parish Library Branches will host programs, discussing the role honey bees play in the world’s ecosystem, our responsibilities as humans, and how to be “Bee Friendly.”
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
St. Bernadette Students Host Fundraiser to Benefit Local Animal Shelter
As if you needed a reason to add a stuffed animal to your collection! Houma-based beauty salon, Salon Sylvie, is hosting a fundraiser event to benefit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter!. Supporters can stop by the salon to purchase a squishmallow, toys, or make a monetary donation of $10-$15 towards...
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman
FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
