Evelie Theresa Rome, 85, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on August 12, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

VACHERIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO