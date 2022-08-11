Twenty five years ago, author J.K. Rowling introduced the world to the Boy Who Lived. She would go on to write seven books and produce eight movies starring character. Now, after 450 million books sold, along with $7.73 billion made at the worldwide box office, Harry Potter’s rank as one of the most famous fictional characters of all time is more than solidified. And this Sunday, July 31, the fictional wizard himself turns 42. No, not any actor who portrayed him, but the actual fictional character himself based on his date of birth in the beloved series. Here’s how you and your fellow muggles can celebrate this magical weekend in Central Florida.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO