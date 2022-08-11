ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 20

brilliant ignoramus
4d ago

they will be caught quickly this is Johnson County don't know one get away with crime

Reply
9
Chuckie D.
4d ago

There seems to be a common denominator in the equation? And the answer is not what some might think it is. So don’t jump to a conclusion. What’s the common denominator you ask? Clue, it’s not Race or political.

Reply(2)
2
Related
KCTV 5

7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Overland Park, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Olathe, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Man run over and killed in parking lot hit-and-run in South Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since being run over in a parking lot hit-and-run last month died Monday, as police still look for the driver. Officers were called to the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive south of Longview Road on the night of July 30 in response to a collision. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until his death over two weeks later, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police ask for help finding 60-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 60-year-old man. Authorities said Robert Kilgore, 60, was last seen on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue. Police said he has medical conditions, which require medicine. Authorities said Kilgore was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Thefts#Property Crime#Belton
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing life-saving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
kchi.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Has Busy Weekend Locally; One Accident, Six Arrests Reported

Missouri Highway Patrol reported 1 accident and 6 arrests over the weekend in the local area. 11:00 pm – Two Overland Park, Kansas residents were involved in an accident over the weekend. The driver was distracted by the GPS, and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign and a utility pole. The passenger was seriously injured and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy