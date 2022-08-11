KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since being run over in a parking lot hit-and-run last month died Monday, as police still look for the driver. Officers were called to the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive south of Longview Road on the night of July 30 in response to a collision. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until his death over two weeks later, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO