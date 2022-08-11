Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper recently arrested a man in Jackson County on suspicion of his 7th OWI. In a Facebook post Sunday, the State Patrol said a trooper saw a driver speed through a construction zone, nearly striking the barrels, after being informed about a reckless driver swerving between lanes on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
cwbradio.com
Man Caught With Cocaine After Getting Stuck in a Bush Sentenced in Eau Claire County Court
(AP) A man arrested after getting stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on Christmas morning last year, an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn. After a chase the vehicle stopped and David Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse County jail inmate attempts suicide
According to Sheriff Jeff Wolf, early Sunday morning a correctional officer found the inmate unresponsive. Jail staff and a nurse started live-saving measures before the inmate was transported to a local hospital and admitted for advanced care.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in Abbotsford Shooting Sentenced in Clark County Court
One of the individuals involved in a shooting in Abbotsford was sentenced in Clark County Court. Back in February of 2020, a shooting occurred at an apartment on Swamp Buck Drive in Abbotsford. The victim went to the Aspirus Hospital in Medford, which prompted a lockdown. The victim survived the shooting.
wizmnews.com
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
WEAU-TV 13
PATTI KLIMEK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Patti Klimek to receive the Sunshine Award. Patti works full time as the health nurse at Independence High School. That has been very challenging as she has many other responsibilities, even taking work home and state reports. She is 100 percent invested in working hard and making things right, but she does not stop there. Patti helps at the church when needed as a lector and she is involved in several different organizations, but she always makes time for family and friends. She is a kind, caring, and giving person. I am so blessed to call her my dear friend. Thank you, Patti, for all your efforts. You are noticed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
PAULA KITZBERGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my wife, Paula Kitzberger, for the Sunshine Award. She works hard to earn extra money to support her family. She gives all of herself to everyone she meets. I have watched her forego her own needs to take care of her family, in-laws, friends, acquaintances, and even people she’s never met before. She has moved people with addiction issues and displaced teens into our home. I am in awe of the way she reaches out to others without thought. She has a soft heart for the young, the elderly, the disabled, and the addicted. She leads with her heart, supporting the underdog, and is a true inspiration to others. I am lucky to be her husband and especially lucky to see the way others light up when she walks in the room.
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes’ “Working for Wisconsin” tour stops in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The democratic challenger for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat is continuing a statewide tour hearing the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Mandela Barnes kicked off the “Working for Wisconsin” tour on Aug. 10, and has made stops in Racine, Green Bay, and Cambridge since then.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls church gives back to community members with backpack and supplies drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Valley Vineyard church hosted their backpack and supplies drive Sunday afternoon. The giveaway, which has been going yearly for over ten years, gives families much needed help with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The church saw a long line of cars coming...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire prepares for the upcoming school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin DHS reports Eau Claire County has low levels of transmission for COVID-19, but local health officials are emphasizing the importance of taking precautions to stay safe. UW-Eau Claire begins classes on September 6 and staff members are preparing for the upcoming school year, but...
WEAU-TV 13
INTEGRITY AUTO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Integrity Auto for the Sunshine Award. I cannot say enough about the stellar customer service that Integrity Auto has provided! Not only are they the most effective option that I’ve experienced, but their timely repairs and communication throughout the process has been incredible. I will never go anywhere else for my repair needs. It’s so nice to experience actual customer service. Thank you, Integrity Auto.
WEAU-TV 13
12th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting put on by the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America will be held Thursday, September 8th at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club. Scout Executive Tim Molepske and Chair of the Clay Shoot for Scouting Tim...
WEAU-TV 13
RYAN HEDIGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the storms that went through Eau Claire on August 2nd, our neighbors noticed multiple shingles missing from our roof. I called a bunch of different roofing companies in the Eau Claire area, but they were all busy fixing storm damage elsewhere. I called my insurance agent Ryan for any other options, and he said, “Let me come and take a look.” I am deathly afraid of heights, but Ryan showed up, jumped up on my roof and patched the areas for me until I could get a company to come and permanently fix the issue. Thank you, Ryan, for going the extra mile as my agent and my friend.
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD Board approves referendum question
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday night the Eau Claire Area School Board approved the wording of a referendum for the November ballot. ECASD is looking to generate $98.6 million dollars from the referendum question. That would put the mill rate around 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a...
Comments / 7