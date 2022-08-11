An El Centro woman notified police of a reoccurring scam. The woman told El Centro police that there was a suspicious account on Facebook offering to rent an apartment in the 1000 block of Olive Avenue in El Centro. The person requested a down payment via any one of several apps to reserve the apartment. The woman was suspicious and did not make any payments and went to the address to check it out. She spoke to the residents at that address and found that the apartment was not for rent and confirmed the Facebook post was a scam.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO