Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Monday Morning Fatal Accident
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Monday morning. The accident happened at 9:00 a.m. and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway111 near Yocum Road. The pedestrian was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. All traffic on Highway 111 was shut down between Albright and Yocum Roads for over two hours as emergency crews were on the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Pedestrian Injured
A 43-year-old man was injured when struck by a car Friday night. The accident occurred at 11:15 p.m. Friday at 4th and Ross in El Centro. The 49-year-old woman driving the car was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center and then expected to be flown to a trauma center for further treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
More Scams
An El Centro woman notified police of a reoccurring scam. The woman told El Centro police that there was a suspicious account on Facebook offering to rent an apartment in the 1000 block of Olive Avenue in El Centro. The person requested a down payment via any one of several apps to reserve the apartment. The woman was suspicious and did not make any payments and went to the address to check it out. She spoke to the residents at that address and found that the apartment was not for rent and confirmed the Facebook post was a scam.
kxoradio.com
7 Arrested In Calexico
(A Fight early Saturday morning)...Calexico police reposnded to the call. They say as officers arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers made an investigative stop on the vehicle. They found 7 people inside. They also found the driver unlicensed and the majority of the occupants were intoxicated. They also found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, along with additional loaded magazines, and two replica firearms in the vehicle. All seven were taken into custody. They say the investigation is on-going.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
Candidate Deadline
(Candidate filing deadlines)....Most have been extended. The filing deadline was last Friday. But in each race that an incumbent failed to file, the deadline was extended until 5:00 pm, August 17. Several Special District and School District races were extended. In the City Council races, only Calexico met the Original Deadline. Incumbents Rosie Arreola Fernandez and Raul Urena filed by last week's deadline. They are being challenged by Gerardo Jerry Espinoza, Bill Hodge, Gilberto Manzanarez, and Morris Reisen. El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Brawley and Westmorland City Council Filing deadlines were extended. There has been no information available for the Calipatria City Council race. The election will be held November 8th.
kxoradio.com
$3.4 Million Worth of Meth Seized
U. S. Border Patrol agents seized over $3.4 million worth of methamphetamine Friday night in Calexico. At about 10:53 p.m. Friday the Border Patrol received a citizen's tip about a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics in a local restaurant parking lot. Agents observed the vehicle, a Chevy pickup, and then stopped the truck near Cole Boulevard. After stopping, the driver, a 34-year-old man, attempted to flee on foot. He was stopped and arrested. A search of the pickup led to the discovery of 106.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The meth has an estimated street value of over $3.4 million.
kxoradio.com
Local MANA Member Recognized Nationally
(National MANA 2022 Hermana Conference took place last month)...It was held in Washington D.C. The theme this year,Lead, Serve, Educate, And Advocate. It featured Latina Leaders, advocacy issues of the day, and opportunities to engage. There were also awards presentations. Martha Cardenas Singh received the MANA Volunteer of the Year award, making her the first ever member of the MANA de Imperial Valley Chapter to receive this national award.. Martha Cardenas Singh has been a MANA de Imperial Valley Board member since 2013 and has served as President, Vice President, Hermanitas Coordinator and she is currently the Scolarship Cooridinator.
Comments / 0