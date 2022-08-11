Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Brings on 250-Pound Punter Found at a 'Keg Party' on Campus
"We have condition work to do with my guy," Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin said.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin talks early morning hot yoga, motivational readings and Juice
OXFORD, Miss. – During the season, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin likely takes advice from offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr., and defensive coordinator Chris Partridge. It appears he also takes advice from Brianna Wiest. Call her Kiffin’s motivational coordinator. Monday, he tweeted out a message from the international...
therebelwalk.com
Column: Recruiting More than High School Stars
OXFORD, Miss. – No matter how fans debate it, at the end of the season, there is one national champion. No matter how fans debate it, each bowl game has a winner. But the one thing fans can always debate is who wins the recruiting battles each year. That...
therebelwalk.com
VIDEO: Lane Kiffin talks after Rebels’ first preseason scrimmage
After the open-to-the-public practice concluded, head coach Lane Kiffin met with media to discuss the Rebels’ performance. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Prior to founding The Rebel Walk, Evelyn was a sports writer for a newspaper in Texas. She created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools
Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Jackson Free Press
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi & Arkansas authorities searching for dangerous escaped inmate
Various Mississippi and Arkansas law enforcement agencies, along with US Marshals, are searching for a convicted rapist who escaped from an Arkansas prison on Friday. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Hartman was serving a...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
hottytoddy.com
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park
Two people were injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting in a North Mississippi park. A news release from the Tupelo Police Department reports that at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, officers were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road for a shooting. Officers located...
desotocountynews.com
Two arrests after interstate chase from Senatobia
A Memphis man and his girlfriend are being held in Tate County on charges after a chase of their vehicle led into DeSoto County before they were stopped on I-55 near Hernando. Senatobia police officials posted on Facebook Friday they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at I-55 and East Main Street in Senatobia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
