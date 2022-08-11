ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycNJO_0hDsM8OS00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon.

In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

District officials said the school was immediately placed on a hard lockdown and school police started investigating.

“I want to reassure you, no one was hurt, and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted after 45 minutes once school police completed a thorough search,” Berkmar High School principal Durant Williams said in the letter to parents.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln went to the school shortly after the lockdown was put in place and said even after it was lifted, there was still a large police presence at the high school.

“The safety and security of your children is our top priority,” Williams said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Teens arrested on auto theft charges in Hall Co

A half-dozen teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17, are arrested in Hall County, charged in a stolen car investigation in Hall and DeKalb counties. Charges include theft and drug and weapons possession. From WSB TV…. Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkmar High School#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy