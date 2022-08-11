ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuba City, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FAA says two people are dead and five others were hurt when a plane crashed into Lake Powell over the weekend. Authorities said a single-engine Cessna 207 crashed into Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page around 5:30 p.m. Authorities said seven people were on board when the pilot reported a problem with the engine. Exact details about the circumstances that could have led up to the crash have not been released. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about the owner of the plane and the pilot on board.
PAGE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for August 15th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuba City, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tuba City, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City District#Retirement#U S Marine#Page
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy