Read full article on original website
Related
A groundbreaking power-generating system delivers electricity to an Air Force Base electrical grid
The Sandia team attempted connecting their new system to the grid. The method has so far succeeded in adding 10 kilowatts to the grid. Researchers were inspired by elevators to create the system. They are now trying to get it to function at higher temperatures. For the first time ever,...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Phys.org
Carbon market could offset Australia's huge fire recovery bill
Scientists have put a dollar figure on the cost of recovery and restoration of native flora and fauna after the 2019–2020 summer bushfires. Research led by The University of Queensland and WWF-Australia found an investment of $16 billion a year is needed to restore habitat across 16 million hectares in southern Australia, to prevent species extinction.
TechCrunch
Massive iron batteries could be key to displacing natural gas from the grid
The simple solution is to store any excess power produced, but that raises the overall cost of renewable power. That’s set off a race among startups to find the cheapest way to do it, from batteries to compressed air and even giant concrete blocks. The front runner so far...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new power-generating system works like a jet engine
Close-up of jet engine turbine blades. DEPOSIT PHOTOSIn a small proof-of-concept test, it was able to send electrons back into an Air Force Base electrical grid.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Phys.org
No-till farming study shows benefit to Midwestern land values
No-till farming, considered to be a more environmentally friendly farming practice that reduces soil disturbance when compared with conventional practices, appears to have an important benefit besides reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff. A new study from North Carolina State University, capturing county-level data from 12 states in the U.S....
freightwaves.com
Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers
Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022
WTI crude oil continues to trade below a descending trend line, and it looks like resistance might hold again. If so, the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is close by at $89.46 per barrel, then the 50% level is at $87.68 per barrel....
Phys.org
Factors in the severity of heat stroke in China
Heat waves are predicted to be more frequent, intense, and longer lasting as the climate warms. This year, for example, India, Europe, and the United States all have experienced record-breaking heat. Not only do heat-related deaths soar during these events, but heat-related diseases are also triggered. Heat stroke, in particular, is a serious condition that can trigger multiple organ tissue injuries, neurological morbidity, and, in some cases, death. In China, recorded data on heat stroke morbidity are lacking. Therefore, the connections between heat stroke and meteorological data, like relative humidity, are difficult to determine at larger, citywide scales.
Phys.org
New study on coal phase-out fuels doubts about 'commissionitis'
A novel research approach that analyzes political discourse through the automated text evaluation of comments on the social media platform Twitter is now providing insights into a fundamental question of climate policy: Does it help social peace if the government settles tricky issues at the round table with all relevant stakeholders? For a prime example of such policies, the German Coal Commission 2018/19, the findings are sobering, according to a study, led by the Berlin-based climate research institute MCC (Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change), and published in Energy Policy.
Phys.org
Single-atom-kernelled nanocluster catalyst obtained in 'anti-galvanic reaction' for carbon dioxide conversion
According to a study published in Nano Letters, researchers led by Prof. Wu Zhikun from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) obtained reduced palladium (Pd)-based alloy nanoclusters (abbreviated as Au4Pd6 and Au3AgPd6) for the first time. Au3AgPd6 is the smallest tri-metal alloy...
Phys.org
Opinion: Predicting the future of greenhouse gas emissions
With the U.S. federal government finally putting in place a major program to stimulate the decarbonization of our energy economy, news analysis has turned to the practical problems of the transition from fossil fuels. Some of us have been focused on those practical problems for a long time. Our economy and our households are addicted to fossil fuels. The transition away from that addiction will take a generation: it is a matter of decades, not days, weeks, months, or even years. The process began before last week's "anti-inflation" bill and would have continued with or without the bill. But now, the process is accelerated by an act of the government of the world's largest economy.
Phys.org
Managing the climate disaster
Researchers in South Korea discuss how we must adapt our approaches to disaster management to help us cope with the potentially devastating effects of climate change. Writing in the International Journal of Business Continuity and Risk Management, the team uses qualitative content analysis to describe and analyze the three levels of natural disaster management. These three levels—international, national, and local—are considered in the context of three proposed stages of climate change—before climate change, the first half, and the second half.
Phys.org
Drought: Why some UK trees are losing their leaves in August
Britain is suffering its worst drought since the 1970s, with dry weather expected until October. Many parks and lawns are now more straw than grass, but some trees and other plants have responded in a more surprising way: by losing their leaves. It is likely that this exceptionally dry weather...
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
Phys.org
Preventing heat islands is a priority for the future of our cities
The summer of 2022 was unprecedented: the series of heat waves between June and August provided a glimpse of how climate change will make cities increasingly arduous places to live in the summer months. That's especially true in the most densely populated areas, where tightly packed buildings and ubiquitous concrete and asphalt surfaces can drive up temperatures and rapidly turn city blocks into furnaces. In addition, the darker colors used for urban structures tend to attract and absorb heat. These dense urban areas are known as heat islands, and they're what two students at EPFL Faculty of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering (ENAC)—Clara Gualtieri and YueWanZhao Yuan—chose to study for their Master's project in environmental engineering. They conducted important research on heat islands and what can be done to mitigate the effects.
Phys.org
Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Canada's agriculture industry has been undergoing significant changes over the past 45 years. Since the 1970s, the number of farms has been steadily declining, but not all farms have been impacted equally—mid-size farms have been hit the hardest, as the number of small and large farms increases. The mid-size...
Phys.org
Invasive pests have cost New Zealand billions
Getting rid of invasive pests such as agricultural weeds, stoats, possums, and fire ants will provide New Zealand with massive economic and ecological benefits, a new study has found. Invasive species are well known for their huge ecological costs, but they also bring a massive economic burden with sociological, environmental...
Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
Comments / 0