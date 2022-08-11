CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP.
The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield.
Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and proper licensing, according to CHP. This may cause momentary traffic delays.
When available a specially trained officer will further assess those suspected of impaired driving, according to CHP.
