Bakersfield, CA

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP.

The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield.

Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and proper licensing, according to CHP. This may cause momentary traffic delays.

When available a specially trained officer will further assess those suspected of impaired driving, according to CHP.

