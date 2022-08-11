ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

recordgazette.net

Beaumont opens new middle college

With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
BEAUMONT, CA
athleticbusiness.com

Prominent Youth Coach Charged With Assault of Minors

A prominent coach and trainer at STARS Preparatory Academy in Orange, Calif., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assaults on teenage girls in Santa Ana and Riverside County. As reported by CBS News, 37-year-old Christopher Flores, of Bellflower, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Bakersfield. Also referred to as...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands schools implement new student safety measures

Students returned to school on Wednesday morning, but the Redlands Unified School District kicked off the new school year with a school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Last school year, Redlands Unified began accepting applications for its inaugural student trustee program. The district interviewed and chose five student trustees, one from each high school, and five alternates. On Tuesday, the new student trustees joined the board members to introduce themselves.
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, CA
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
The Friday Flyer

Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man

A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
CANYON LAKE, CA
KTLA

3rd person arrested in Monterey Park officer’s shooting in Downey

A San Pedro man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old San Pedro resident, was arrested Thursday and booked for murder, the Downey Police Department confirmed. He is being held in lieu of […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

477 Cienega Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219083052DA)

This nicely maintained property is located in the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear Lake. Just a short walk to the lake and close to Pleasure Point Marina. Featuring four bedrooms, two upstairs and tow on the main level, along with a full bath on each level. Concrete parking area with easy, level access to the house. Spacious back deck for entertaining including fenced area in the backyard for pets. Nice get-a-way or can be used for short-term vacation rental.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant in Colton

Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
COLTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana

The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
FONTANA, CA

