Jacksonville, FL

New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the Police Athletic League as an example.
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
FBI reveals nationwide human trafficking sting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI announced the results of a nationwide human trafficking sting Monday. News 13 first reported on the sting last week. The FBI said that Operation Cross Country 2022 resulted in 84 minor victims being located, 37 missing children being located, and 141 adult victims being located. They added that […]
FBI Jacksonville locates and identifies victims of human trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI Jacksonville Division announced Monday that it has identified and located at least seven potential human trafficking victims, including one adolescent. It’s part of a nationwide effort called “Operation Cross Country”. Over a two week period in August, FBI Jacksonville, with the...
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
