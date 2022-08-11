Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
New tool to help JSO connect with kids; focus on community policing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a call for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to focus on more community policing to fight violent crime. Sheriff Pat Ivey said last week it’s something the department has been doing -- but has not been making much noise about it. He used the Police Athletic League as an example.
News4Jax.com
Multi-million dollar proposal aims to install weapons detectors in all Duval County high schools
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County School leaders will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss a multi-million dollar proposal to purchase and install weapons detectors in all district high schools. It comes as school districts across the country reevaluate security infrastructure in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at...
News4Jax.com
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavily on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
News4Jax.com
Black Toyota that fled deadly Eastside Jacksonville shooting sought by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night shared a photo of a Black Toyota sedan that was spotted on surveillance camera fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting on the Eastside. Police were called to the shooting Sunday evening on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near...
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All-clear after suspicious package found outside Duval County Public Schools headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have given the all-clear after they were called to Duval County Public Schools headquarters on the Southbank on Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package found outside the entrance. Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez was at the scene as crews blocked traffic and emergency patrols...
FBI reveals nationwide human trafficking sting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI announced the results of a nationwide human trafficking sting Monday. News 13 first reported on the sting last week. The FBI said that Operation Cross Country 2022 resulted in 84 minor victims being located, 37 missing children being located, and 141 adult victims being located. They added that […]
First Coast News
Jacksonville FBI has recovered 7 potential human trafficking victims, including missing minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven potential human traffic victims, including a child, have been saved thanks to an FBI Jacksonville operation. One of the victims who was saved was an "at-risk minor" reported missing from another state in early 2022, officials said. The FBI Jacksonville Division partnered with state and...
News4Jax.com
FBI Jacksonville locates and identifies victims of human trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI Jacksonville Division announced Monday that it has identified and located at least seven potential human trafficking victims, including one adolescent. It’s part of a nationwide effort called “Operation Cross Country”. Over a two week period in August, FBI Jacksonville, with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
News4Jax.com
Addressing school safety: Duval school police, staff underwent training ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new school year and there’s a new focus on school security – particularly after last spring’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack – which ignited reevaluations of schools across the country.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
News4Jax.com
Bus driver shortage causes hours-long delays on first day of school in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, is asking families for patience after dozens of buses were late on the first day of school Monday. Greene said the delays – like what families saw Monday – are pretty typical for the first days and weeks of the school year. News4Jax monitored those delays before and after school was in session.
News4Jax.com
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Comments / 0