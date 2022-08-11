Read full article on original website
Related
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Connect Miracle Whip Mention in Season 6 Episode 12 to Jimmy’s Legal Practice With Kim and ‘Breaking Bad’
Believe it or not, 'Better Call Saul' isn't the first time Miracle Whip comes up in the 'Breaking Bad' universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Better Call Saul’ fans are not prepared for Monday night’s ominously titled series finale, ‘Saul Gone’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul…. AMC’s Better Call Saul wraps up its sixth season run on Monday night in what will surely go down as one of the most acclaimed season finales in the history of modern television. The Breaking Bad spinoff helmed by series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould was always better than it had any business being by focusing on the origin story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman portrayed by funnyman turned dramatic actor Bob Odenkirk in a career-turning role.
‘Better Call Saul’: Saul Echoes a Line From Lalo in ‘Breaking Bad’
Saul Goodman teases Walt for marrying someone out of his league in 'Breaking Bad.' Lalo does the same thing to Saul in 'Better Call Saul.'
‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Vince Gilligan Opens Up About That Carol Burnett Appearance
Carol Burnett joined the cast of Better Call Saul because she said it was her favorite show. But when you’re part of a fictitious crew of criminals and creeps, sometimes that splashes back on you. So there was Bob Odenkirk, as Saul Goodman. He’s seething as he pulls a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
Westworld Showrunner Has "One More Story to Tell" in the Series
The fourth season of Westworld came to an end this weekend, and it got fans buzzing in a way the series hasn't been able to in years. While the final minutes of the episode seemed like they could be bringing the series to a close, creators and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan aren't finished just yet. The creative team behind the series still has one more story to tell before bringing Westworld to a close.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Charlie Hunnam's Shantaram First Look Revealed by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Good Place, The Misery Index and DC League of Super-Pets star Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law character would become. "I thought I would hate it! I previously said publicly, many, many...
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
ComicBook
Terry Crews Wants to Tell More Tales of the Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Tales of the Walking Dead series premiere, "Evie/Joe." On Tales of the Walking Dead, Terry Crews plays Joe, a chronically online recluse who prepared for the apocalypse years before it happened. IRL, real life in the crisis-stricken Flint, Michigan, prepped the former football player and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to tackle the Walking Dead Universe. "It transferred to me in playing Joe and realizing this new world is one thing that he was always getting ready for," Crews says of his role in "Evie/Joe," the August 14 series premiere of the episodic Walking Dead anthology series.
ComicBook
HBO Max Lays off 14% of Staff
Monday, HBO Max parted with a substantial amount of its workforce due to corporate restructuring. In a report from Deadline, the streamer ended up letting go of roughly 14-percent of its workforce, or 70 employees in total. The trade obtained a memo sent to remaining staff members courtesy of chief creative officer Casey Bloys, where the executive explained the company's decisions.
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Series Finale Crashes AMC+
Viewers hoping to tune into AMC+ to watch the series finale of Better Call Saul were hit with some bad news when the streaming service experienced an outage. AMC+ crashed during the final Better Call Saul episode, titled "Saul Gone," with some viewers who were signed in watching the episode logged out suddenly. When trying to access the episode again, watchers received an error message. Better Call Saul is a spinoff of Breaking Bad starring Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. Naturally, fans patiently waiting to see how the spinoff ended weren't pleased to be shut out of the AMC service, taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses the Show's Issue With Inside Jokes
Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim in just a few more weeks with the highly anticipated sixth season, and the co-creator behind it all addressed the animated series' issue with telling inside jokes. As fans have seen through the first five seasons of its run so far, Rick and Morty has a very cynical edge and tone when it comes to lampooning pop culture concepts. These have resulted in some of the best gags in the series, but at the same time, the series has also built up its own memorable library of jokes that potentially could be running gags in their own right.
Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx
You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Comments / 0