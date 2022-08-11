Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Park Record
Deer Valley announces inaugural Mountain Beer Festival
For information, visit deervalley.com/beerfest. Deer Valley Resort plans to end the summer with a sudsy splash. The resort announced the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival, scheduled for Sept. 17-18. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day in the Silver LakeVillage area, and showcase beers from a keg of Utah breweries.
Park Record
Park City Wine Club celebrates a decade of tastings, education and giving back
The Park City Wine Club scores a 10 this year. The group, founded by Certified Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator Pamela Wood, is celebrating a decade of tastings, education, and domestic and international tours. To commemorate the milestone, the Park City Wine Club will host a party from 5-8 p.m.,...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Hot air balloons make sunrise launch at Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few storm clouds weren't going to stand in the way of determined balloonists Friday morning, who gathered in Sandy for the first day of the city's balloon festival. Colorful spheres began to take shape as the balloons filled, and soon the horizon was dotted...
Park Record
Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s delicious new album gets the ‘Funk Out’
“Funk Out,” the debut album by local jazz and funk band Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul, was originally supposed to be a live recording. “My band played at Soundwell in Salt lake City on June 22, and we had the recordings ready, and we were ready to use them,” said Gallagher, who calls Park Meadows home. “Unfortunately, we had a last-minute technical difficulty. So we decided to hit the studio and make this an actual studio album.”
Daily Herald
Whimsical toddler playground at Orem’s Scera Park now open for play
It has been nearly a year since the City of Orem closed the north playground at Scera Park. The aging play place was becoming too dangerous for children. After shutting down early and then having to wait for the various parts and pieces to make it through the supply chain, the new playground has been on hiatus.
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
dishingpc.com
Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club
Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
Park Record
Gates added to Park City pathways to make bicycling safer for riders
With more bicyclists hitting the pathways in Park City, the municipality recently installed crossing gates to increase safety at several locations. Two recent additions are along S.R. 224, on the McLeod Creek trail where it crosses Meadows Drive and on the McPolin Farm trail at Meadows Drive on the other side of the state highway.
deseret.com
‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start
The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Showplace in Saratoga Springs
Proceeds from the sale of a home being built in Saratoga Springs will help fund a very special cause. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Oakwood Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony for Utah’s first St. Jude Dream Home Showplace Thursday in the Wander subdivision in Saratoga Springs. The...
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
utahrealtygroup.com
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
Park Record
Lecture in part by Summit County Attorney excavates polygamous pioneer’s connect with Park City’s mining history
Ephraim Hanks, an early Park City pioneer, was a colorful character. A polygamous member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hanks served as a bodyguard for then prophet Brigham Young. He and his four wives lived in Park City, where he operated the stagecoach station at Mountain Dell.
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
Meteor's loud boom rattles skies over Salt Lake City and beyond
People across northern Utah and southern Idaho reported hearing a loud boom Saturday morning, sharing clips from security and doorbell cameras on social media of what the National Weather Service confirmed was a meteor. The service said there was a signature on the Geostational Lightning Mapper. The optical device detects...
