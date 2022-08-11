ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Deer Valley announces inaugural Mountain Beer Festival

For information, visit deervalley.com/beerfest. Deer Valley Resort plans to end the summer with a sudsy splash. The resort announced the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival, scheduled for Sept. 17-18. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day in the Silver LakeVillage area, and showcase beers from a keg of Utah breweries.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Hot air balloons make sunrise launch at Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few storm clouds weren't going to stand in the way of determined balloonists Friday morning, who gathered in Sandy for the first day of the city's balloon festival. Colorful spheres began to take shape as the balloons filled, and soon the horizon was dotted...
Park Record

Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s delicious new album gets the ‘Funk Out’

“Funk Out,” the debut album by local jazz and funk band Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul, was originally supposed to be a live recording. “My band played at Soundwell in Salt lake City on June 22, and we had the recordings ready, and we were ready to use them,” said Gallagher, who calls Park Meadows home. “Unfortunately, we had a last-minute technical difficulty. So we decided to hit the studio and make this an actual studio album.”
PARK CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Whimsical toddler playground at Orem’s Scera Park now open for play

It has been nearly a year since the City of Orem closed the north playground at Scera Park. The aging play place was becoming too dangerous for children. After shutting down early and then having to wait for the various parts and pieces to make it through the supply chain, the new playground has been on hiatus.
OREM, UT
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
dishingpc.com

Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Gates added to Park City pathways to make bicycling safer for riders

With more bicyclists hitting the pathways in Park City, the municipality recently installed crossing gates to increase safety at several locations. Two recent additions are along S.R. 224, on the McLeod Creek trail where it crosses Meadows Drive and on the McPolin Farm trail at Meadows Drive on the other side of the state highway.
PARK CITY, UT
deseret.com

‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start

The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
tourcounsel.com

Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)

Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of ​​the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119

***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!

UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]

