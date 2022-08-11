ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vogue letting its hair down? High-fashion mag to throw public fashion show - and street fair - during NYFW

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRdkk_0hDsKKpV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogecI_0hDsKKpV00
Vogue announced Vogue World: New York on August 11.

Bardia Zeinali/Vogue

  • Balenciaga, Dior, and other designers expected in runway shows curated by Vogue editors.
  • Vogue promises "a live editorial fashion show, street fair, and special surprises," report says.
  • Passes for the event go on sale to the public August 15.

Vogue is having a live fashion show and street fair during New York Fashion Week to ring in its 130th anniversary - and you could go.

Vogue World: New York was introduced Thursday morning as a first-of-a-kind event with runway presentations from designers including Gucci, Balenciaga, and Valentino. The showcase will include the editors' favorite looks from this season.

Attendees also will be able to browse street fair booths of limited-edition items curated by Vogue, according to the report.

Certain runway looks will be available for purchase from Vogue's partners, which include NET-A-PORTER, Nordstrom, and more, Vogue says.

Tickets for the event will be available to the public Monday, but members of Vogue's paid online subscription, the Vogue Club, can already purchase passes. Ticket prices are expected to range from $130 to $3,000, Fashionista reports .

For those unable to attend in-person, a livestream will be available on the publication's website and social media platforms.

Musician Lil Nas X — who posed for the announcement poster alongside model Hailey Bieber — teased his followers in a Tweet about the upcoming event.

In its announcement, Vogue promises attendees "special surprises" at the September fashion event.

Global Editorial Director of Vogue Anna Wintour said New York City is the "perfect place" to represent the direction of fashion.

"Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it—a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now," Wintour said in Vogue's report.

Vogue representatives did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Selling $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Following Tom Vitale Split: Photos

Valerie Bertinelli has parted ways with her husband Tom Vitale and now her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. Despite only snapping up the property two years ago, the television actress has listed the property for $2.549 million. The sprawling mansion, that Bertinelli originally forked over $1.92 million for, sits upon the infamous Mulholland Drive and boasts 2,529 square feet, along with three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. BHAD BHABIE PURCHASES $6.1 MILLION FLORIDA HOME IN CASH — SEE THE STUNNING BOCA RATON PROPERTY: PHOTOSThe home features a contemporary style, while the laid back outdoor space becomes the main event with it's lush...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Nyfw#Vogue World#The Vogue Club
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

578K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy