Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seventh Street Market Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs
The inaugural Glenwood Springs Seventh Street Market is slated for Tuesday night in the same location as the former market. The farmers market will be from 4-8 p.m. and is managed under the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority. Market vendors are to include Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables, Mesa Microgreens,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community Profile: ‘I was meant to be a teacher’
Every summer after June and July fly by and the August heat hits, kids and parents start to feel the nervous jitters associated with the new school year quickly approaching. They aren’t alone in this sentiment; teachers, even those who have taught for many years, still get anxious with the thought of meeting new faces and starting over with a brand new group of kids each year.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs police seek information in alleged hit and run involving cyclist on Grand Avenue Sunday
A bicyclist was struck by a SUV while crossing Grand Avenue at 20th Street last Sunday night and was unresponsive when medics arrived, Glenwood Springs Police said in a Monday news release. The incident occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday when the bicyclist was reportedly crossing against the light and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Return to ‘routine’ on COVID control front as Roaring Fork Schools return to class
Back to school for the Roaring Fork Schools on Wednesday will look a lot different than the start of school last year when it comes to keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check. District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt began the 2021-22 school year with a mask requirement for students and staff, and regular classroom quarantine protocols whenever there was a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Charles Sprick
Charles Bernard Sprick passed away peacefully and joined his heavenly Father in early August. He is also reunited with his wife, Mary, of 60+ years and his first wife Dorothy, of nine years. He blessed his family with over 90 years of love and support and will be missed beyond words. He was dedicated to his family.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon Monday night following flood threat
UPDATE, 8:20 p.m. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open, per the latest Colorado Department of Transportation update at 8:20 p.m. UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. — A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon until midnight, according to the latest National Weather Service alert.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wildfire mopped up near New Castle over the weekend
A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle was mopped up over the weekend by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire was originally...
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
