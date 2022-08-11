ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena-west Helena, AR

KATV

Retired LRPD officer hopes weekend shooting spree are not long-term

Little Rock (KATV) — The series of shootings in the capital city over the weekend on Monday went from 11 to 15 including three deaths. The agencies working the investigation are the Little Rock Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, and Arkansas State Police. A retired Little Rock Police officer,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
actionnews5.com

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in eye arrested, charged

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the eye during an argument last month. Police responded to the assault on Biscoe Street in the early morning hours of July 23 at around 12:47 a.m....
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena

HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas. The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is...
HELENA, AR
KARK 4 News

PCSO: One injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on Frazier Pike

COLLEGE STATION, Ark. — One person is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon near College Station, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the victim was hit by a bullet fired from one vehicle towards another in the 4800 block of Frazier Pike shortly after 1:30 p.m. The victim […]
COLLEGE STATION, AR

