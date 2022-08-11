Read full article on original website
KATV
Retired LRPD officer hopes weekend shooting spree are not long-term
Little Rock (KATV) — The series of shootings in the capital city over the weekend on Monday went from 11 to 15 including three deaths. The agencies working the investigation are the Little Rock Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, and Arkansas State Police. A retired Little Rock Police officer,...
LRPD: Man arrested in killing at convenience store connected to more shootings
A man believed to be responsible for killing a person at a gas station Sunday night is facing additional charges in another weekend shooting.
KATV
LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Mabelvale Cutoff convenience store
One person has been killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a convenience store Sunday night.
magnoliareporter.com
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
KATV
City under fire: Nearly a dozen shootings in Little Rock over the weekend; at least 3 dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A joint effort between the Arkansas State Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and the Little Rock Police Department is underway Sunday as they work to investigate as many as 11 shooting incidents that occured in the Little Rock area over the weekend. According to a...
KATV
LRPD investigating an overnight hit-and-run; female victim dead from injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police of the Southwest Patrol Division were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a woman Friday night. At around 10:30 p.m. officers said they responded to Young Road and Brenda Circle after reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officials arrived, they...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in eye arrested, charged
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the eye during an argument last month. Police responded to the assault on Biscoe Street in the early morning hours of July 23 at around 12:47 a.m....
Little Rock neighbors say they’ve lost hope after string of violence leaves three dead
A string of violence in the Capital City this weekend leaves many in the area speechless.
3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
ktoy1047.com
Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on South Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
actionnews5.com
14-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena
HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas. The crime took place on Poplar Street in Helena, police say. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is...
14-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas, police say
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Friday. The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating the teen’s shooting death. Very little information was available Friday evening other than that the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the...
Man dies in hit and run accident Sunday morning in Little Rock
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on University Avenue.
PCSO: One injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on Frazier Pike
COLLEGE STATION, Ark. — One person is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon near College Station, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the victim was hit by a bullet fired from one vehicle towards another in the 4800 block of Frazier Pike shortly after 1:30 p.m. The victim […]
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
KATV
Arkansas Stop The Violence pleads for state leaders to intervene amid shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following this weekend’s series of shootings, Arkansas advocates are speaking out against the violence that has plagued the city of Little Rock. As violence continues to rise in our communities, Arkansans are pleading for leaders to take action. With at least three people dead...
KATV
'No one gets a free pass': Arkansas State Police to crackdown on impaired drivers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police Highway Safety Office reminded drivers of a critical warning on Monday: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." State police said starting Aug. 19, a crackdown involving law enforcement officers from across the state will be in effect to help catch those who may be driving under the influence of alcohol.
