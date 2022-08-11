Read full article on original website
Related
Mindy Kaling Says She'd "Absolutely" Consider a "Never Have I Ever" Spinoff
Season three of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" may have only premiered on Aug. 12, but we're already thinking about the future of the series. The Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-led teen dramedy will end with a fourth and final season sometime in 2023 as Devi heads into her senior year of high school. Though we don't know many plot details yet, Mindy Kaling is being transparent about why she decided to cap off her creation after four seasons.
Amber Midthunder Explains How Billie Eilish and "Breaking Bad" Influenced "Prey"
The director and lead of "Prey" turned to some surprising pop culture staples for inspiration while making the film, which has become Hulu's most successful premiere to date (breaking a record set by "The Kardashians"). Amber Midthunder, who stars in the prequel to the Predator franchise — which follows the seminal alien's arrival on Earth — tells POPSUGAR "Billie Eilish's music was actually "a really big part of this movie for me."
Anirudh Pisharody Says Joining "Never Have I Ever" Felt Like "Being the New Kid at School"
In our Q&A series "POPSUGAR Crush," we get to know some of our favorite celebs' more intimate details — from their first celebrity crush to the best love advice they've ever received. This month, we're crushing on "Never Have I Ever" star Anirudh Pisharody. "Never Have I Ever" is...
Devi's Messy Grief on "Never Have I Ever" Helped Me Mourn My Own Dad's Death
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. I can still picture myself in April 2020, sitting on the couch, streaming the very first episode of "Never Have I Ever" on my laptop. I had been excited about the show for weeks, a lone bright spot. We were still in the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, afraid to even venture to the grocery store. And to me and my family, the pandemic wasn't some distant thing — my dad had been on a ventilator in an overcrowded Brooklyn hospital for about two weeks before dying on a gorgeous Monday afternoon earlier in April. Because of restrictions at the time, we weren't able to see him before his death.
RELATED PEOPLE
50 of Mindy Kaling's Most Experimental Fashion Moments
Mindy Kaling's career as a show creator, actor, producer, and comedian is impressive to say the least, so having a wardrobe that fits the bill and keeps everyone guessing is crucial. Kaling's enthusiasm for expressing herself through vibrant prints and bold colors is undeniable. Whether she's at a press event for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" or walking the red carpet at an award ceremony, the Hollywood star's energy is half emitted through her outfit.
I’ve been happily married for 25 years – but I’ve just discovered my husband has another fiancé and kids
A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak after discovering that her husband of 25 years and the father of her children has a whole other life. The devastated lady, who shares three kids with the man she thought was the love of her life, said she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.
Inside George and Amal Clooney’s Summer With Twins Ella and Alexander: ‘It’s Been A Wonderful Experience’ For Everyone
A perfect family vacation. George Clooney mixed work with play by spending the summer in Europe with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins Ella and Alexander. "Amal and George have had a fabulous summer in Europe, they’re so happy and in a very good place right now," a source revealed exclusively in the latest […]
'The Queen HATES Meghan': Dying Monarch 'Will Never Forgive' Harry, Sensational New Report Claims
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to the U.K. in April to visit Queen Elizabeth, it seems like the matriarch is still less than pleased with her grandson's wife. "Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy," a senior courtier reveals. "As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America. The truth is it's the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself — and Harry is her meal ticket.""I'm told the Queen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Sister Rivalry Runs Deep: Wynonna Judd Claimed Ashley 'Stole' Her Daughter & Put Tracking Device On Actress' Vehicle In Bitter Custody War
Wynonna Judd's turbulent relationship with her sister Ashley Judd dates back decades, with their bitter rivalry coming to a head when the actress went gunning for the singer's daughter. Radar can confirm that the Judd sisters were at war long before their late mother, Naomi Judd, left them without inheritance by cutting Wynonna and Ashley out of her $25 million will. Their feud made headlines when the Kiss The Girls actress dragged her older sister to court over custody of Wynonna's then 17-year-old daughter, Grace.It got so nasty between the two that Ashley was convinced the No One Else On...
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS・
Upworthy
These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes
Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0