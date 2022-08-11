Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Crows Emporium Cuts the Ribbon at 3805 N Vermilion in Danville
Saturday afternoon, August 13th, the Three Crows Emporium celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3805 N. Vermilion. Three Crows is a one stop shop for one-of-a-kind and unique metaphysical items. Products range from simple to advance; and the place to recharge, stock up, and support local artists and vendors.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Third Annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY Begins 106 Mile Journey at 11 AM Saturday
A couple weekends back, we had a motorcycle ride for homeless Veterans. And now this coming Saturday August 20th, it’s the 3rd annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY, a 106 mile ride from Danville, into the back roads of Indiana, and back; for the Step Recovery Center and those who have dealt with recovering from addiction. Wendy Lambert talked about this a couple weeks ago on Laura Williams’ Community Connection program on 1490 WDAN. And as Lambert reminds us again this week, the Step Recovery Center has their their new location at 2500 Georgetown Road in Danville. She says this ride is also in memory those who fought the battle against addiction, and didn’t make it. She says the Step Recovery Center is waiting for the arrival of a grant they’ve been rewarded, and just keeping their eyes on this mission of helping all people live better lives.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Preacher Conference” Coming to Danville, 9 AM to Noon on Sat Aug 27th
THE FOLLOWING IS A MOUNT OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH RELEASE. On Sat., Aug.27, Danville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a “Preacher Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church (428 N. Washington St., Danville). All current preachers and aspiring preachers are welcome to attend. A free-will donation of $5 will be given to local charities. Leading the event are Dr. James T. Jackson, guest preacher from Decatur, IL, and Dr. Jerry L. Wilson of Cahokia Heights, IL. Mt. Olive Pastor Frank McCullough is the host. To register, contact Pastor Ricky Hoskins at 217-799-4532.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Time Base Ball Spends the Day in Danville
The Vermilion Voles old time Base Ball club welcomed teams from Springfield, IL (Springfield Long Nine), Lemont, IL (the Quarrymen), and Hobart, IN (the Deep River Grinders) for the Uncle Joe Cannon Base Ball Jamboree at Kennekuk Cove this past Saturday, August 13th. (Above) Vermilion Voles member Jim Knoblauch addresses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
TAPS ON TUESDAY for August 16th Travels to Spring Hill Cemetery at 6 PM
“Taps on Tuesday” will be traveling to Spring Hill Cemetery on August 16th for a presentation by local historian and author Tim Smith. Smith’s program will focus on Captain B.F. Cook. Cook’s service during and after the Civil War will be highlighted. The program will be presented in an open area in Block 11 at the Cemetery, with Taps sounded from the officer’s nearby gravesite by Vince Staub. Greg Green, Susan Miceli-Green and Jim Switzer will also be presenters at the program. Volunteers from the Danville Lions Club will direct traffic along the route to the site of the program.
Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
WTHI
Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
newschannel20.com
2 shot at large gathering in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Elected Officials’ Salaries Comes Back before Danville City Council
The Danville City Council will be meeting Tuesday evening. And a revised agenda sent out late Sunday afternoon included one addition: the previously proposed salary adjustments for some of Danville’s elected officials. During a full Council meeting on June 21st, the proposal was tabled for some fine-tuning. While much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Renters looking for answers after apartment building condemned
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable. Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department […]
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
Hammond mayor shuts down basketball courts due to violence
Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park.
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Comments / 0