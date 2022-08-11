Read full article on original website
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
WSAZ
Man receives more than 18-year prison sentence for drug crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to more than 18 years in prison for a federal drug crime, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, received a sentence of 18 years and four months in prison, to...
mountain-topmedia.com
K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest
TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
Man and woman facing charges after Uneeda traffic stop
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday, July 31 traffic stop in the Uneeda area has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, while conducting road patrols in Uneeda, Boone County deputies stopped a vehicle for equipment violations.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death
A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
Family, friends mourn the loss of teen shot to death in Johnson County
Collins was many things, a daughter, niece and cousin, but to 12-year-old Oiler, she was a best friend.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for help in identifying suspect in Wayne County B&Es
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they believe was involved in two breaking and enterings in Wayne County. State Police said the incidents occurred during the past week in Kenova. A green Yamaha golf...
Metro News
Man charged in fair road collision
MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
WSAZ
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
WSAZ
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man wanted for murder has been arrested. Kerry Wiley was arrested by Charleston Police about midnight Saturday morning. He was wanted for the murder of Ty Christopher Hall. Hall was found dead inside a garage at his home in the 5100 block...
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, nearly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
