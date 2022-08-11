Fire damages St. Charles County home

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.

The fire happened at a home near Eagles Hill Ridge and North Carolina Court in Harvester Township. Heavy smoke can be scene from the home.

Investigators say the fire caused extensive damage to the garage. No one was home when the fire started and no one was hurt.

Shortly away from the area, divers are responding to a situation over in Dardenne Creek. SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, captured footage from both scenes.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.