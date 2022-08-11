Read full article on original website
Brownsville PD: Man resists arrest, threatens officers
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Department responded to an incident that escalated to man threatening police officers and resisting arrest. Officers made contact with Jesus Herrera, 44, the 1800 block of Ruben M Torres, asking if he was under the influence of alcohol as his speech was slurred. According to Brownsville PD, Herrera responded […]
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
utrgvrider.com
Police Reports: Aug. 5-10
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 5 and 10. 4:01 p.m.: A UTRGV police officer noticed a vehicle that was unattended and left with the engine running. When approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a 3-year-old child in a car seat in the back. The air conditioning for the vehicle was on and the child was asleep and not in any distress. Officers located the parent, an employee on the Edinburg campus, inside the building. The parent stated he left the child unattended for a short period of time. Closed-circuit TV cameras revealed that the child had been unattended in the vehicle longer than five minutes. The parent was issued a court appearance citation; a referral to Family Protective Services was also made.
PD: Social media serial killer post deemed hoax
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department addressed a Facebook post circulating nationally about a serial killer on the loose as a hoax. According to police, after investigating the validity of a post made by Nicole Smolly on the McAllen Tx Buy Sell Trade page on Facebook, it was discovered that similar posts have […]
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
KRGV
McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money. An arrest warrant was issued for...
PD: Man wanted for discharging weapon
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm. Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court. He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree […]
PD: Harlingen suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at […]
KRGV
Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say
A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2. Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene...
Richard Molina voter fraud trial begins Tuesday
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Almost six years since his election, former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will appear in court Tuesday as his trial in the voter fraud case begins. Molina was arrested by the Texas Rangers on April 25, 2019, on 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of voter fraud in the 2017 […]
Second arrest made in theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
PD: Man wanted for robbing convenience store
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for robbery and failure to identify himself. Ricardo Villarreal, 38, is accused of a robbery that occurred at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 7 at a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83. According […]
Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say
PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
KRGV
Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say
A man's death is under investigation in Edinburg. Police responded to the 1400 block of North 14th Place Thursday night in reference to an unresponsive man, according to city officials. Officers discovered the body of 30-year-old David Trevino on the ground in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced...
Penitas Mayor pleaded guilty to fraud
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mayor of Penitas pleaded guilty to fraud in connection with the La Joya Independent School District, a release states. Rodrigo Lopez, 38 of Penitas, admitted that in 2018 he aided and abetted the La Joya ISD athletic director in committing fraud against the district. The FBI conducted the investigation with […]
progresstimes.net
Former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleads guilty in ammunition case
The former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling ammunition last month. Daniel Gallegos, 67, of McAllen sold more than 5,800 rounds of ammunition to an informant during a sting operation. “Danny’s my friend,” said attorney Crispin “CJ” Quintanilla of McAllen, who represents Gallegos....
Cartel Drug Runner Driving an 11-year-old Chrysler Stuffed with Cocaine Caught in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
