Lake City, SC

WMBF

Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County Police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Myrtle Beach man gets 16 years for multiple drugs, distribution charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon

One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
DILLON, SC
NewsBreak
wpde.com

Woman arrested for Lake City assault, kidnapping, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. made an arrest after responding to a 911 call from a home on Dixie Road Monday, police said. Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy, 44, who goes by McDonald, has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree and kidnapping. She was later also charged with the possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription.
LAKE CITY, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC

