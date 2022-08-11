Read full article on original website
Photos: 'House at Noser Mill' preserves its 1850s history in Leslie, Mo.
Known as the “House at Noser Mill,” the handsome four-story home is an imposing structure with an intriguing history to match. Nestled into a landscape of rolling hills about an hour west of St. Louis in Franklin County, it dates to 1850 when it was built with local yellow limestone by German immigrant Dietrich Voss.
Watch Now: Creve Coeur transplant recipient meets the family of his donor
Cheston Miller, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., died after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Because he had signed an organ donation card, Darren Garmer, of Creve Coeur, is alive today. Miller's family heard Cheston's heart beat again in a meeting with Garmer at the Washington University Institute for Public Health. Video by Michele Munz.
Steinman, Larry D. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born Dec. 7, 1951, in St. Joseph. Larry was a servant of the Lord, a father, and a friend who will be missed. Larry is preceded in death by his parents John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae...
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
St. Louis obituaries for August 14
Read through the obituaries published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Schad, Robert W. "Bob" "B.S." Viator Sr., Sgt. Major Gerald Eugene (Ret.) Yonker, William Morris "Bill"
DeShon, Mignon 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph on...
No. 14: Ortwerth follows family tradition at SLUH, pledges to Iowa
Zach Ortwerth counted down the days. Per family tradition, Ortwerth was not cleared to play football until he was a freshman in high school. That’s how his grandfather did it with his dad and that’s how his parents did it with him. There was no debate. “They weren’t...
23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck. Paramedics...
East St. Louis lineman McVay commits to Alabama in ceremony unlike any area has ever seen
Miles McVay stepped out of a stretch limo Thursday evening in front of the Herbert Hoover Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis. Dressed in a slick gray suit with a fresh white pair of Air Force Ones — size 16 — on his feet and sunglasses on his face, he looked ready for a party.
Asbell, William W. St. Joseph, Mo.
William "Bill" Wayne Asbell, 90, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, at a local nursing home. He is survived by a son, Mark (David) Asbell, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter, Michelle (Louis) Schultz, Stewartsville Missouri; grandchildren, Erin (Jake) Heston, Grimes, Iowa, Brent (Morgan) Schultz, Liberty Missouri, and Hunter Schultz, St Joseph; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
A hunting connection
Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
Mathews, Sara G. 1992-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Sara was born Sept. 20, 1992, in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews. Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.
Watch now: At Home with 1850s home in Leslie, Mo.
In Jennifer Aldridge's restoration and modernization efforts towards her home built in the 1850s, she has maintained an antique style while adding some modern comforts. Video by Allie Schallert, aschallert@post-dispatch.com.
Shuman, Toni D. 1949-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Toni D. Shuman, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School and was a member of the Girls of '67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic.
Leeson, Marvin Lloyd 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm. Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on Nov....
Celebration set for anniversary of Krug Park castle
A celebration is in the works for an iconic feature in one of St. Joseph's oldest parks. Friends of Krug Park is partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to host a 1922-themed party as a celebration for the 100-year-old castle. The event will be held from noon to 4...
Six pound pups need homes
Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
Cement truck flipped in two-vehicle crash
Emergency crews had to cut the driver of a cement truck free Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Mason Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, a white Kia Forte and the cement truck collided when the truck failed to slow down at an intersection and went into the wrong lane at about 9:40 a.m. It collided with the car and flipped onto its side.
